Lyon College to host ‘Samuel Beckett and Nature’ international conference at Heifer International headquarters in Little Rock

Read full article on original website
Related
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
dallasexaminer.com
The Little Rock Nine anniversary: “Silence is not an option”
In September 1957, nine Black teenagers started the new school year and changed history. Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls were all between 15 and 17 years old when they became the first Black students to enroll at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, three years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision ended legal segregation in public schools.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
Kait 8
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Arkansas students work together to fight hunger
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
captimes.com
Owner of music company Murfie sues Arkansas city over warehouse woes
The entrepreneur who bought the formerly Madison-based music streaming company Murfie and took custody of its customers’ 800,000 CDs is now suing the Arkansas city where he’s been trying for more than two years to restart the business. In January 2020, John Fenley of Provo, Utah, read that...
swark.today
Hope Vs Hot Springs. Homecoming Ceremony will be LIVE at 6pm.
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Hot Springs Trojans as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:00 for the homecoming ceremony. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance Hawley...
RELATED PEOPLE
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
Kait 8
Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
Kait 8
Federal student aid applications open
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Federal student aid applications for the next school year are now open. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year became available on October 1. Students wishing to receive financial aid must have their FAFSA completed by June 30. You can go to student-aid-dot-gov to fill out your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
budgettravel.com
Historic Hotel and Spa in Hot Springs - $99
Stay in this 4 star historic hotel that has been hosting guests since 1875! Enjoy their bubbling hot spring water, venetian dining room and the year round hot tub all at a discount!. What You Get. Stay for two in a historic king room, standard king room, or standard two-double...
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Pulaski Academy
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will be back on the home turf for another conference outing. The Bombers are set to welcome in Pulaski Academy from Little Rock. Mountain Home is currently 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered...
ucanews.live
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats
Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
Kait 8
Democratic Senate candidate worried about after-school programs amid petition
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half. Now, a supporter of the library who is running for office is speaking out. Chenoa Summers said this petition will...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Governors stunned by Central Arkansas in road blowout
Austin Peay football’s impressive four-game stretch ended with a thud on Saturday night when the Governors took a 49-20 loss to ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas (2-3). The No. 16-ranked Govs went for an early fourth-and-short conversion on their first drive but fell short of the line to gain, giving the Bears excellent starting field position. They cashed in with a 14-yard touchdown, and UCA led the rest of the game.
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
Comments / 0