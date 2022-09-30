Read full article on original website
Related
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
True impact of detonating all nuclear bombs on Earth at the same time revealed
EXPERTS have revealed what would happen if all the nuclear weapons on our planet were detonated at the same time. A YouTube account by the handle of 'Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell' shared a video discussing the impact of nuclear weapons. Specifically, the content creator detailed what would happen in...
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
How to watch Nasa’s Dart mission crash into asteroid
It is Nasa’s bold plan to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of the world’s first planetary defence system.The US space agency has predicted that its Dart spacecraft will crash into the asteroid, Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth, at around 7.14pm ET on Monday.The mission will show scientists how well the spacecraft can alter an asteroid’s trajectory using kinetic force, simulating how it would attempt to move one out of the Earth’s way to prevent a doomsday collision if that situation should ever arise.Nasa says that the vehicle that it launched into space for the high-profile...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
Comments / 2