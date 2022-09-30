Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Frantic 911 calls and multiple witnesses testify on day 7 of horrific murder trialLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktoy1047.com
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, were reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport Monday night (Oct. 3). A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Some type of...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma man arrested for 1993 murder in McCurtain County
51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Inmate who died in Hempstead Detention Center identified
78-year-old Coy Clayborn was found by detention officers around 4:15 p.m. on Friday with a sheet tied from his neck to the top bunk. Officers began CPR on Clayborn until Pafford EMS arrived on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive Clayborn, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner just before 5 p.m.
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
txktoday.com
Man Charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest
Officer Austin Butts spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving on W. 4th Street Wednesday afternoon and immediately recognized it as the one that was stolen in Texarkana, Arkansas earlier in the day. When he turned on his emergency lights, the driver pulled over as if he was going to stop. However, he sped away at a high rate of speed as Officer Butts pulled up behind him and was putting his patrol car in park.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
magnoliareporter.com
Docket out for Thursday's Columbia County Criminal Division
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
eparisextra.com
Clarksville Police and Sheriff deputies track down man evading arrest
On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. Clarksville Police Sgt. J. Goodson was dispatched to the 1000 block of...
swark.today
Hope Police Department: Warrants, accidents and arrests from September 12 to 19
Gremeko McMorris, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Nicholas Washington, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Benjamin Devenney, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Heather Williams, 43, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Kerry Love, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. ACCIDENTS:. 9.13.22. 1:55am in the...
KSLA
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
bossierpress.com
Benton Man Arrested for Rape of a Juvenile
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man for the rape and. molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on September 27th for the rape and molestation of a. juvenile under the age of thirteen. Detectives initiated an investigation into Bell after the victim’s father...
KSLA
Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief on Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from over 39 applicants after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of...
magnoliareporter.com
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
