Texarkana, AR

KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma man arrested for 1993 murder in McCurtain County

51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Inmate who died in Hempstead Detention Center identified

78-year-old Coy Clayborn was found by detention officers around 4:15 p.m. on Friday with a sheet tied from his neck to the top bunk. Officers began CPR on Clayborn until Pafford EMS arrived on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive Clayborn, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner just before 5 p.m.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging

A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Man Charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest

Officer Austin Butts spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving on W. 4th Street Wednesday afternoon and immediately recognized it as the one that was stolen in Texarkana, Arkansas earlier in the day. When he turned on his emergency lights, the driver pulled over as if he was going to stop. However, he sped away at a high rate of speed as Officer Butts pulled up behind him and was putting his patrol car in park.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Docket out for Thursday's Columbia County Criminal Division

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
eparisextra.com

Clarksville Police and Sheriff deputies track down man evading arrest

On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. Clarksville Police Sgt. J. Goodson was dispatched to the 1000 block of...
CLARKSVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
NEW BOSTON, TX
bossierpress.com

Benton Man Arrested for Rape of a Juvenile

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man for the rape and. molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on September 27th for the rape and molestation of a. juvenile under the age of thirteen. Detectives initiated an investigation into Bell after the victim’s father...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief on Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from over 39 applicants after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences

Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

