Hartford, CT

New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
par-newhaven.org

Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut

Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
CONNECTICUT STATE
par-newhaven.org

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title

A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newhavenarts.org

At Q House, Food Business Alumni Take Flight

Top: Silvia Loney of Chef Sil's Vegan Kitchen. Bottom: Gov. Ned Lamont talks to CitySeed's Community Outreach Manager Frankie Douglass. Lucy Gellman Photos. Vegan crab cakes peeked out from one table, drizzled with a spicy plant-based mayo that still packed a punch. One tent over, a tiny version of the “Light and Sweet” cupcake made its autumnal debut. In another, Maria Torres and Saul Flores drizzled salsa verde, cotija cheese and onions over bean tlacoyos crisp at the edges. At least once, a golden tray of mac and cheese made its way across the patio.
NEW HAVEN, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It

Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Cynthia Jennings (I): Candidate for Secretary of the State

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. Posted on...
thesuffieldobserver.com

Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

