Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
CBS Pittsburgh

Head out to the final Squirrel Hill Night Market of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Get Down and Dirty with Dirty Birds Chicken

In the world of Pittsburgh cuisines and restaurants, Dirty Birds Chicken is a mouth-watering destination that is nothing short of pure delight. Shauntel Green is the proud owner and chef of Dirty Birds Chicken, a fast food establishment serving warm, home-cooked meals in the heart of Pittsburgh. Originally started by...
macaronikid.com

Pittsburgh's 20th Annual Gingerbread House Competition Announced

The City of Pittsburgh invites you to participate in the 20th Annual Gingerbread House Competition. This beloved Pittsburgh tradition has dazzled thousands of visitors for the past 19 years at both PPG Place and the historic City-County Building, and including a fantastic online display for two holiday seasons. For the 20th year, the people of Pittsburgh and its surrounding communities are invited to build their own edible house as the competition returns to an in-person display in the grand lobby of the City-County Building! Entrants will have the chance to see their houses at the City County Building for Light Up Night and through early January.
Apple
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
WTRF- 7News

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City

The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
