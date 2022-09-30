Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
Head out to the final Squirrel Hill Night Market of the year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of showing Austin, Texas that they have no idea what they're talking about. I'm your host, Hannah, and I am so, so incredibly relieved our Best Of Pittsburgh issue is finally out! Now, let's examine the Weird Of Pittsburgh:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Here comes the sun: Scattered showers Sunday will dissipate through afternoon
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Rain is light and scattered this morning, but rain left over from Ian will fade through the afternoon. Clouds will fade as well, and sunshine will peek out of the clouds before sunset. Sunset today is at 7 p.m. Sunset won’t be in the 7 o’clock...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
Get Down and Dirty with Dirty Birds Chicken
In the world of Pittsburgh cuisines and restaurants, Dirty Birds Chicken is a mouth-watering destination that is nothing short of pure delight. Shauntel Green is the proud owner and chef of Dirty Birds Chicken, a fast food establishment serving warm, home-cooked meals in the heart of Pittsburgh. Originally started by...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
Polka music lives on, thanks to the musicians of tomorrow
Joe Grkman Jr. can recall his father playing the accordion as far back as he can remember. “He’d have a friend come over to play guitar along with him,” said Grkman, 70, a Westmoreland County native living in Venetia. Joe Sr. and his friend would play polka tunes,...
macaronikid.com
Pittsburgh's 20th Annual Gingerbread House Competition Announced
The City of Pittsburgh invites you to participate in the 20th Annual Gingerbread House Competition. This beloved Pittsburgh tradition has dazzled thousands of visitors for the past 19 years at both PPG Place and the historic City-County Building, and including a fantastic online display for two holiday seasons. For the 20th year, the people of Pittsburgh and its surrounding communities are invited to build their own edible house as the competition returns to an in-person display in the grand lobby of the City-County Building! Entrants will have the chance to see their houses at the City County Building for Light Up Night and through early January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City
The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Comments / 0