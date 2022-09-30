Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
Alabama man accused of shooting two women, leaving their bodies inside apartment
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with shooting two women to death inside their Hoover apartment. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
Alabama: Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama inmate serving life sentence killed in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
2 women found shot to death in Hoover apartment now ID’d
Authorities have released the names of two women found slain inside a Hoover apartment. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 Building at The...
Woman dead after being shot by pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
‘All I could find were her shoes’, Cupcake McKinney’s mother testifies in kidnapping case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A jury was seated Monday in the first trial involving the death and disappearance of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Patrick Stallworth will stand trial on two federal kidnapping charges. He also faces a state capital murder count. Follow our coverage of the trial from start...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
wbrc.com
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor. According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0