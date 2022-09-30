ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
25newsnow.com

Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Cool mornings & mild afternoons

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another day where you’ll need a few different layers depending on what time of day you venture outside. The jacket and perhaps the heat on in the car is the way to start Tuesday, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to the low 40s across central Illinois. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, so short/t-shirt weather will return for a few hours!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy