Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Best Outdoor Furniture Material? – Exclusive Survey
Your outdoor furniture material needs to be weather resistant and durable. Here are the best outdoor furniture materials according to House Digest readers.
architizer.com
The Robin Bajeskwartier // Barcode Architects
Barcode Architects’ The Robin is a high quality, sustainable residential tower in the heart of the area redevelopment ‘Bajeskwartier’, a vibrant living and working area on the site of the iconic Amsterdam Bijlmerbajes. From 1978 to 2016, the Bijlmerbajes was one of the most famous prison complexes...
techaiapp.com
Aparterre Store in Bucharest by Bogdan Ciocodeica
Aptly named for its location as well as the design intention, Bogdan Ciocodeica’s Aparterre is a luxe womenswear and lifestyle boutique offering an interpretation of the bespoke retail experience. The concept store’s location couldn’t be more perfect, found on the ground level of a grey-stone-clad private apartment building in Bucharest, the bustling capital of Romania. Within the 150 square metre space, Ciocodeica envisioned a curious imagination of what the clandestine residence of fashion and design lovers would be, thus introducing the space as a fine line between a home and a gallery.
Comments / 0