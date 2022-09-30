Aptly named for its location as well as the design intention, Bogdan Ciocodeica’s Aparterre is a luxe womenswear and lifestyle boutique offering an interpretation of the bespoke retail experience. The concept store’s location couldn’t be more perfect, found on the ground level of a grey-stone-clad private apartment building in Bucharest, the bustling capital of Romania. Within the 150 square metre space, Ciocodeica envisioned a curious imagination of what the clandestine residence of fashion and design lovers would be, thus introducing the space as a fine line between a home and a gallery.

