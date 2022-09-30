ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Robin Bajeskwartier // Barcode Architects

Barcode Architects’ The Robin is a high quality, sustainable residential tower in the heart of the area redevelopment ‘Bajeskwartier’, a vibrant living and working area on the site of the iconic Amsterdam Bijlmerbajes. From 1978 to 2016, the Bijlmerbajes was one of the most famous prison complexes...
Aparterre Store in Bucharest by Bogdan Ciocodeica

Aptly named for its location as well as the design intention, Bogdan Ciocodeica’s Aparterre is a luxe womenswear and lifestyle boutique offering an interpretation of the bespoke retail experience. The concept store’s location couldn’t be more perfect, found on the ground level of a grey-stone-clad private apartment building in Bucharest, the bustling capital of Romania. Within the 150 square metre space, Ciocodeica envisioned a curious imagination of what the clandestine residence of fashion and design lovers would be, thus introducing the space as a fine line between a home and a gallery.
