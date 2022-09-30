Read full article on original website
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief on Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from over 39 applicants after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of...
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick's Where in the ArkLaTex? duties. He headed to Jefferson, Texas. The first stop was to check out the 6th Annual Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Dance benefiting Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport. It's every Friday and Saturday evening in October at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Donations are welcome. It's at 118 E Henderson St., Jefferson, Texas. Call 903-665-8966 or visit The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Facebook page.
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, were reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport Monday night (Oct. 3). A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Some type of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday at 09:10 p.m., Harrison County deputies were dispatched to P.R. 1329, near the “Crossroads Community,” regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office. The post states upon arrival...
78-year-old Coy Clayborn was found by detention officers around 4:15 p.m. on Friday with a sheet tied from his neck to the top bunk. Officers began CPR on Clayborn until Pafford EMS arrived on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive Clayborn, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner just before 5 p.m.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
