Turkey à la King
You can never have enough creative ways to use up leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. Once the excitement of the day-after sandwich wears off, you need another hit in your back pocket. Turkey à la King is just that — a delicious and easy way to use up your leftover turkey.
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Mother-of-five died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, coroner rules
A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into Ms...
I’m an Aldi superfan – these are my go-to products including a bottle of wine & plant-based chicken nuggets under $3
AN Aldi superfan has revealed her go-to products including a $3 bottle of wine and plant-based chicken nuggets under $3. Rachel Fernandez, a vegetarian who has been buying her groceries at the budget-friendly store for more than four years, has revealed her go-to shopping list. The Aldi shopper opened up...
Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled Over Undeclared Ingredient
If you're a fan of chocolaty nuts, you're going to want to pay attention to this one. According to a new FDA recall, dark chocolate almonds are being recalled due to an undeclared contaminant found in the package. According to the FDA, Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon has recalled...
Brie and camembert cheeses sold in stores across US, Mexico recalled due to Listeria
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 30. The cheese, manufactured in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was sold under more than two dozen brand names in popular stores across the United States and Mexico. The...
What's the best frozen chicken nugget? We tried 10 brands to find out
We are living in the Golden Age of nuggets. Entire freezer aisles at grocery stores are now devoted to bags of the pellets (mostly chicken, but an increasing number of plant-based options) in a staggering array of shapes (dinosaurs, Minions, unicorns) and flavors (buffalo, barbecue, Southern style - whatever that is).
Lidl ordered to melt copycat chocolate Lindt bunnies
Lidl has been ordered to destroy its foil-wrapped chocolate bunnies after a Swiss court ruled it was too similar to the original Lindt version. Switzerland’s highest court ruled on Thursday that Lindt and Spruengli’s chocolate bunnies deserve protection from copycat products which include a version by the German discount supermarket Lidl which has been ordered to stop selling its product and destroy remaining stock. Lindt’s chocolate bunny – wrapped in gold-coloured foil with a red ribbon and small bell, and sitting in a squatting posture – is sold in various sizes and is one of the Swiss brand’s bestselling...
Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern based on traditional cuisines in countries along the Mediterranean Sea, with a focus on lots of fruits and veggies, healthy fats (like olive oil, nuts and salmon), lean meats, plant-based protein, calcium-rich dairy items and whole grains. However, you don't need to live in those places to eat that way, nor do you only need to eat foods traditional to those regions to reap the benefits of this healthy diet. With so many fresh and flavorful ingredients available, especially during the fall, anyone can adopt this way of eating, and its principles can be applied to any type of cuisine. This week's delicious skillet dinners are ready in 35 minutes or less and will help you follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet with ease.
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
Inside Monterey, the Opulent New NYC Restaurant With Carts for Prime Rib, Dessert and Martinis
New York City is returning to its olden days of glitz and glam, and one restaurant in particular is hopping on that trend: Monterey, which opens Thursday in Midtown. From the team behind Dagon, and with the chef James Tracey (Isabelle’s Osteria, Gramercy Tavern) at the helm, Monterey is serving up classic American favorites in a space that harkens back to the Art Deco era. With the terrazzo tiling, blue banquettes and a speakeasy room up on the balcony, you’ll feel like you’re being transported right back to the glory days of Manhattan excess. The menu aides in that journey, with a...
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Whole Foods Market 365 organic creamy caesar dressing with wrong label recalled
The label on the back of Whole Foods Market 365 organic creamy caesar dressing is for a different product. VanLaw Food Products has recalled the dressing because it includes two allergens - soy and wheat - that are not listed in the ingredients because the wrong label was put on the bottles.
How Whole Foods Is Throwing New Brands Under The Bus
When Whole Foods first opened its doors in Austin, Texas back in 1980, its intention was to sell natural foods in a "supermarket format." Today, it's grown into a 500-plus store chain located in both the U.S. and the UK. Even before the grocery store was acquired by Amazon, it was known as an upscale grocery store, scoring it the nickname "Whole Paycheck" shortly before the takeover — a nickname that's been hard for it to shake despite Amazon lowering the prices of some products.
Lidl's Knockoff Chocolate Bunnies Should Be Melted Down, Court Ruling Suggests
Last March, a reporter from LancsLive compared the seasonal chocolate bunnies from Aldi, Lidl, and Lindt. She noted that the bunnies were "practically identical" in their foil wrappings, but the Lidl and Lindt versions "both shared similar smoother features" when they were unwrapped. Lindt's legal team also noticed how much...
Get Your Pearly Whites Whiter With These Dentist-Recommended Treatments
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The cosmetics industry is chockfull of serums and gadgets galore promising beautifying results. While before and after transformations aren’t always guaranteed, the best teeth whitening products can offer serious results—done yourself, no dentist required! But that’s not to say we didn’t consult a dentist to help us select the most efficacious bleaching toothpastes, whitening LED light kits, and more.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
