Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday
Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
dbshores.org
City Announces Regular Garbage & Hurricane Debris Pickup Dates
Regular garbage pickup in the City of Daytona Beach Shores will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hurricane debris will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Additional pickups will be scheduled after that, as needed. Hurricane debris placed at the curb should be separated into the two following...
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
cityofnsb.com
1,000-year rains caused by Hurricane Ian result in widespread damage throughout city
1,000-year rains caused by Hurricane Ian have resulted in widespread damage throughout New Smyrna Beach. Buffeted by 18 to 24 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, the city experienced major flooding necessitating approximately 180 evacuations to emergency shelters. The Florida National Guard and 170 out-of-town utilities crews from 6 states have been based at New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport to assist with recovery efforts today, Sept. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County
A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022
September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
click orlando
Volusia County cleanup underway after coastal homes, dunes damaged in Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials described the devastating damage done by Ian and the county cleanup underway in an update on Saturday. “The damage is significant. There’s homes on our coasts that are teetering on falling off dunes into the into the ocean, dunes that don’t exist anymore,” County Chair Jeff Brower said. “There’s flooding from one end of the county to the other.”
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Flagler Beach neighborhoods treading through floodwaters left by Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed. Some began cleaning up debris in their yards, making large piles on the side of the road. Other areas affected by the tidal floods included...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Beach Street Flooding
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are h…
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
Elderly woman, dog die in early morning fire, Seminole County firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County fire officials are investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning in Casselberry. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1820 Center Driver in Casselberry around 12:50 a.m. The 2,600-square-foot home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
Comments / 0