New Smyrna Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday

Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
dbshores.org

City Announces Regular Garbage & Hurricane Debris Pickup Dates

Regular garbage pickup in the City of Daytona Beach Shores will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hurricane debris will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Additional pickups will be scheduled after that, as needed. Hurricane debris placed at the curb should be separated into the two following...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
cityofnsb.com

1,000-year rains caused by Hurricane Ian result in widespread damage throughout city

1,000-year rains caused by Hurricane Ian have resulted in widespread damage throughout New Smyrna Beach. Buffeted by 18 to 24 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, the city experienced major flooding necessitating approximately 180 evacuations to emergency shelters. The Florida National Guard and 170 out-of-town utilities crews from 6 states have been based at New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport to assist with recovery efforts today, Sept. 30.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Government
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
leesburg-news.com

25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County

A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022

September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages

While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County cleanup underway after coastal homes, dunes damaged in Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials described the devastating damage done by Ian and the county cleanup underway in an update on Saturday. “The damage is significant. There’s homes on our coasts that are teetering on falling off dunes into the into the ocean, dunes that don’t exist anymore,” County Chair Jeff Brower said. “There’s flooding from one end of the county to the other.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler Beach neighborhoods treading through floodwaters left by Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed. Some began cleaning up debris in their yards, making large piles on the side of the road. Other areas affected by the tidal floods included...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

