ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Lakes, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
SNOW CAMP, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seven Lakes, NC
My Fox 8

If you need love in your life, Bella has plenty to spare

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?. Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Summer Camps#North And South#Equestrian#Crystal Fravel
WLTX.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
MONROE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One life-flighted after Carthage crash

One patient was life-flighted to an area trauma center, and one was transported to the hospital by an ambulance after an accident in Carthage. The accident occurred after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Priest Hill Road. The female driver of a sedan T-boned a...
CARTHAGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WBTW News13

Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
firefighternation.com

Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen

A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro construction on I-73 is your first glimpse at Boom Supersonic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction project that started on Monday. And what you will be seeing are the first publicly visible indicators that Boom Supersonic’s manufacturing facility is being built at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with stealing fire truck in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police said that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy