'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
My Fox 8
If you need love in your life, Bella has plenty to spare
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?. Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!
wfmynews2.com
Lexington family dealing with damage after storm knocks tree onto their house
A large tree crashed into one of the bedrooms. The family said their home of 35 years could be a total loss.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Motorcyclist dies after running red light in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after crashing his motorcycle in Lexington. Lexington police say that on Sunday an officer attempted to stop a motorcycle speeding on South Main Street. The motorcycle did not stop at a red light on Second Avenue and hit a vehicle going through the intersection. The rider, a […]
WLTX.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
sandhillssentinel.com
One life-flighted after Carthage crash
One patient was life-flighted to an area trauma center, and one was transported to the hospital by an ambulance after an accident in Carthage. The accident occurred after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Priest Hill Road. The female driver of a sedan T-boned a...
Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen
A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Greensboro construction on I-73 is your first glimpse at Boom Supersonic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction project that started on Monday. And what you will be seeing are the first publicly visible indicators that Boom Supersonic’s manufacturing facility is being built at […]
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
wfmynews2.com
Power line continuously on fire in Randleman
A power line keeps catching on fire in Randleman. Authorities in the area said it keeps reigniting and they're working to get electrical crews out there to fix it.
Security cameras capture North Carolina chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street. […]
Man charged with stealing fire truck in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police said that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
