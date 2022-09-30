Read full article on original website
Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
scitechdaily.com
Biologists Create a New Type of Human Cells
The new model cells aid in the study of early embryonic development. Professor Vincent Pasque and his colleagues at KU Leuven have used stem cells to create a new kind of human cell in the lab. The new cells closely mirror their natural counterparts in early human embryos. As a result, scientists are better able to understand what occurs just after an embryo implants in the womb. The was recently published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Machine learning approaches for predicting arsenic adsorption from water using porous metal"“organic frameworks
Arsenic in drinking water is a serious threat for human health due to its toxic nature and therefore, its eliminating is highly necessary. In this study, the ability of different novel and robust machine learning (ML) approaches, including Light Gradient Boosting Machine (LightGBM), Extreme Gradient Boosting, Gradient Boosting Decision Tree, and Random Forest was implemented to predict the adsorptive removal of arsenate [As(V)] from wastewater over 13 different metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs). A large experimental dataset was collected under various conditions. The adsorbent dosage, contact time, initial arsenic concentration, adsorbent surface area, temperature, solution pH, and the presence of anions were considered as input variables, and adsorptive removal of As(V) was selected as the output of the models. The developed models were evaluated using various statistical criteria. The obtained results indicated that the LightGBM model provided the most accurate and reliable response to predict As(V) adsorption by MOFs and possesses R2, RMSE, STD, and AAPRE (%) of 0.9958, 2.0688, 0.0628, and 2.88, respectively. The expected trends of As(V) removal with increasing initial concentration, solution pH, temperature, and coexistence of anions were predicted reasonably by the LightGBM model. Sensitivity analysis revealed that the adsorption process adversely relates to the initial As(V) concentration and directly depends on the MOFs surface area and dosage. This study proves that ML approaches are capable to manage complicated problems with large datasets and can be affordable alternatives for expensive and time-consuming experimental wastewater treatment processes.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Scientists studying fatal muscle wasting disease make significant discovery
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is caused by a genetic mutation and affects one in every 5,000 boys born. Because the affected gene is on the X chromosome, girls are carriers of the mutant gene but develop the disease only very rarely (one in about 50 million). Children with the condition...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Harvard scientists find the first definitive proof of the rise of oceans
Harvard scientists have discovered the phenomenon essential to anticipating the effects of climate change. The study is the first indisputable evidence of sea level fingerprints from glacial ice sheet melting, according to a press release published by Harvard University on Thursday. "In sea-level physics, almost everyone assumed that the fingerprints...
Nature.com
CTLA-4-Ig internalizes CD80 in fibroblast-like synoviocytes from chronic inflammatory arthritis mouse model
CD80 interact with CD28 and CTLA-4 on antigen-presenting cells, and function in the co-stimulatory signaling that regulates T cell activity. CTLA-4-Ig is used to treat RA by blocking co-stimulatory signaling. Chronic inflammatory arthritis was induced in D1BC mice using low-dose arthritogenic antigens and treated with CTLA-4-Ig. We performed histopathology of the joints and lymph nodes, serological examination for rheumatoid factors, and flow cytometric analysis of isolated synovial cells, including CD45âˆ’ FLSs and CD45+ synovial macrophages. CTLA-4-Ig treatment ameliorated the chronic inflammatory polyarthritis. There was a decrease in the number of infiltrating lymphoid cells in the joints as well as in the levels of RF-IgG associated with a decrease in the number of B cells in the lymph nodes; more than 15% of CD45âˆ’ FLSs expressed CD80, and a small number of them expressed PD-L1, indicating the presence of PD-L1/CD80 cis-heterodimers in these cells. CTLA-4-Ig internalized CD80, but not PD-L1, in isolated synovial cells. Gene ontology analysis revealed that CTLA-4-Ig internalization did not significantly alter the expression of inflammation-related genes. The therapeutic effect of CTLA-4-Ig appears to extend beyond the lymph nodes into the inflamed synovial compartment through the synergistic inactivation of T cells by the CD80 and PD-L1 axes.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Cell-specific regulation of gene expression using splicing-dependent frameshifting
Precise and reliable cell-specific gene delivery remains technically challenging. Here we report a splicing-based approach for controlling gene expression whereby separate translational reading frames are coupled to the inclusion or exclusion of mutated, frameshifting cell-specific alternative exons. Candidate exons are identified by analyzing thousands of publicly available RNA sequencing datasets and filtering by cell specificity, conservation, and local intron length. This method, which we denote splicing-linked expression design (SLED), can be combined in a Boolean manner with existing techniques such as minipromoters and viral capsids. SLED can use strong constitutive promoters, without sacrificing precision, by decoupling the tradeoff between promoter strength and selectivity. AAV-packaged SLED vectors can selectively deliver fluorescent reporters and calcium indicators to various neuronal subtypes in vivo. We also demonstrate gene therapy utility by creating SLED vectors that can target PRPH2 and SF3B1 mutations. The flexibility of SLED technology enables creative avenues for basic and translational research.
