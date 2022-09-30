Read full article on original website
Four Challenge Programs in Various States Offer Placement for Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Cadets
Following the indefinite closure of the resident portion of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy in Guernsey, Wyo., on Sept. 13, staff have worked tirelessly to provide continuing education options for affected cadets. Three states have offered immediate placement in their program, and one has offered placement in their future class starting in January.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Wyoming Territorial Prison to host 13th Annual Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 8
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site welcomes everyone to the 13th annual Pumpkin Walk!. The family fun begins on October 8, from Noon – 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Come and enjoy games, prizes, treats, and food vendors. Gather your family and friends...
Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces the Retirement of Eddie Wilson, Prison Division Administrator
Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon would like to announce the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mr. Wilson joined the Central Ofﬁce as Prison Division Administrator, July 2020; he was promoted to his current position from the Warden at the Wyoming...
Supporters Gather to Celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month at Capitol on Oct. 5
Many Wyoming families and individuals impacted by dyslexia will join Governor Mark Gordon as he signs a proclamation declaring October as Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event will be held in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the Capitol at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The public and media are invited to attend.
