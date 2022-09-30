ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King's College Football Insider: Will this be Karl Dorrell’s final game at CU?

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes

BOULDER — Through four games, the CU Buffs have done something that hasn’t been done since 1957 — and it's not a good something.

CU has started the season with four straight losses of 25 points or more, the first time a Power 5 team has done so since Illinois in 1957, according to Daily Camera writer Brian Howell.

Ouch.

Saturday, the Buffs head to Tucson to meet a much-improved Arizona team. CU managed to beat Arizona last season — yet the Wildcats are 17.5-point favorites in this one. CU has yet to cover any of the large spreads it’s faced this season.

So if this is another blowout loss, will it be Karl Dorrell’s final game in charge?

Those already-existing “Fire Karl!” chants will only get louder at Folsom Field as the losses and lack of changes pile up.

The Buffs have a bye week after the Arizona game, an opportunity for athletic director Rick George to make a coaching change if George chooses to do so during the season.

George is fortunate there are other disaster programs across the country, but he’s in charge of the only one that has yet to fire its coach.

Nebraska bit the approximately $15 million bullet when it fired Scott Frost last month, then Arizona State and Georgia Tech followed up by letting go of Herm Edwards and Geoff Collins, respectively. Will CU follow the trend?

I’m sure a large portion of the fan base hopes so, but it might not be that simple. CU doesn’t have as deep of pockets as Nebraska, but I’d argue the Buffs also can’t afford to field a laughingstock and lose more of a shrinking booster base.

It’s been 10 years since the disaster season of 2012 under Jon Embree. Somehow, CU is right back in the same place as a program.

I understand why George wanted to hire someone like Dorrell after Mel Tucker bolted from Boulder after just one season. George sought a coach who cared about the program and wouldn’t leave for the next job and a bigger paycheck. But it hasn’t worked out, and the fully guaranteed contract awarded to Dorrell would be a tough financial blow if George makes a midseason move.

The problem wasn't hiring Tucker. The problem is CU wasn’t willing to pay Tucker enough to stick around for another few years. It’s nice to find a coach with previous ties to CU, but that can’t be a factor for the inevitable search that's coming soon.

Find the next Tucker. Find that up-and-coming coach (if it were me, I'd throw a boatload of money at Ohio State WRs coach and recruiting wizard Brian Hartline) that can utilize Boulder's attributes. And if that coach leaves after a year or two like Tucker, find another up-and-coming coach that can continue building the program back to where it deserves to be.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (10 a.m., ESPN)

This is the first time these two teams have met as ranked opponents since 1958, and there’s plenty at stake for both after impressive 4-0 starts. Kentucky QB Will Levis is looking like a Heisman contender and his status as a real candidate will be solidified if he can lead the Wildcats to a big road victory in Oxford.

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah (Noon, Pac-12 Network)

Outside of the messes at Arizona State and Colorado, the Pac-12 is actually a talented, deep conference this year. This matchup is proof. Oregon State is an underrated team that nearly upset USC, and now the Bears are on the road to face the second-highest ranked team in the conference.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (1:30 p.m., FOX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4fEa_0iH1MFT900
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) dives and reaches the ball toward the end zone, but is stopped short by Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42) during the second half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) Roger Steinman

It’s a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship game in which Oklahoma State came inches short of beating Baylor. Both teams are primed for a trip back to the conference title game and this matchup could determine which one is really on the right track. The Cowboys haven’t been tested yet, and this game will tell if Spencer Sanders and the OSU offense is as explosive as it appears.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (1:30 p.m., ABC)

Despite the top-10 matchup in the same conference, this might be the best game of the day. Mike Norvell has finally gotten things turned around at Florida State in his third season and the Seminoles are 4-0, ready to host a Wake Forest team, led by QB Sam Hartman, coming off a heartbreaking, double-overtime loss to Clemson.

No. 10 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson (5:30 p.m., ABC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtEbq_0iH1MFT900
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker

Last year’s win over Clemson felt like a program-defining game for N.C. State, but now the Wolfpack have a chance for another monumental victory as they head south to Clemson for a top-10 matchup. The quarterback matchup is a good one — and may determine the outcome of the game — as N.C. State’s Devin Leary is up against a much-improved D.J. Uiagalelei for Clemson.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list after Week 4 of the season:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud didn’t need to do much as the Buckeyes rolled past Wisconsin to kick off Big Ten play, but he added five more touchdowns. He now has 16, tied for first in the nation. Stroud appears to be setting himself apart from Bryce Young in terms of prospects for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, and he’s also setting himself apart in the Heisman race.

2. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDnWd_0iH1MFT900
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel

Kansas football, baby! The Jayhawks are 4-0 after beating Duke, and their dynamic QB has done wonders for the program. Daniels had arguably the best game of his career against the Blue Devils, throwing for 324 yards with as many touchdowns as incompletions (four).

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young finally delivered the performance we’ve all been waiting for last week against Vanderbilt, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s big win. He’s got a big test on the road against Arkansas that could be the first Heisman moment of the season for last year’s winner.

4. Michael Penix, QB, Washington

The first season under coach Kalen DeBoer is off to a great start and a lot of that has to do with the play of Penix, the Indiana transfer. He’s second in the country in passing yards and has the Huskies looking like real contenders to win the Pac-12 North and maybe even challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

5. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03riXT_0iH1MFT900
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers glides into the endzone on a 70-plus yard touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Kent State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 ,in Athens Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton

Could a tight end really win the Heisman? Bowers is as dynamic as they come and might just be a generational prospect at the position. His 75-yard touchdown run (yes, run) showed just how electric he is as a player. That came a week after he had 121 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns against South Carolina.

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college ball in Denver. Our pick for this week:

Highland Tap and Burger (2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver): Join fellow Clemson fans at 5:30 pm Saturday as the Tigers host No. 10 N.C. State in a big matchup to kick off ACC play.

