Florida State

WSMV

More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Humane Society Naples and Race For Life Rescue to help with a life-saving rescue flight that brought rescue equipment and supplies to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The flight...
FLORIDA STATE
WSMV

What to know about October weather in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
TENNESSEE STATE
Local
Florida Government
WSMV

Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee

SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season and lots of children pick up the virus at school. Those students could stay healthier this year thanks to big upgrades across Middle Tennessee. Dozens of local schools are getting new HVAC systems for the first time in decades....
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion. Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.
TENNESSEE STATE

