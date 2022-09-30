Read full article on original website
Eleven charged for 2021 blockade of Mount Juliet reproductive health clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven people were charged Wednesday with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act after blocking an entrance to a clinic in Mount Juliet in July. The eleven individuals were charged after a federal indictment was unsealed. According to court documents, Chester Gallagher, 73,...
More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Humane Society Naples and Race For Life Rescue to help with a life-saving rescue flight that brought rescue equipment and supplies to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The flight...
What to know about October weather in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial. According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with...
Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee
SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
Upgrades made to help stop spread of COVID could mean healthier kids during cold & flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your kids could stay healthier this upcoming cold and flu season and it is all thanks to a key upgrade in school districts across Middle Tennessee. WSMV4 combed through federal data and found more than a dozen local school districts are using federal funds form the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to improve HVAC systems.
TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season and lots of children pick up the virus at school. Those students could stay healthier this year thanks to big upgrades across Middle Tennessee. Dozens of local schools are getting new HVAC systems for the first time in decades....
Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion. Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.
