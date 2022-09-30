Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Is 6 Hours Of Sleep Really Enough? Science Has A Very Clear Answer
On average, we spend about a third of our lives sleeping — more than 9,500 days. That’s a lot of time, especially if you’re pressed for it. But sleeping is literally one of the most important things you can do for your body, and it’s responsible for so much of the body’s functioning that it’s hard to fathom how it has ended up being so dispensable for so many of us.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
TODAY.com
A new study suggests a specific walk-sit routine to get a baby to sleep
Japanese researchers have uncovered a specific formula that could help parents get a crying infant to sleep. In recent study published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found that if a caregiver carries a crying infant for five minutes, then sits with the baby for eight minutes, they can successfully soothe the child, and possibly get them to sleep.
RELATED PEOPLE
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
IFLScience
How Einstein's Brain Ended Up In A Jar Of Kraft Miracle Whip Mayonnaise
For a longer time than you'd expect – by some years – one of science's most remarkable brains was kept inside a box labeled "Costa Cider" underneath a beer cooler in the corner of one man's lab. On April 17, 1955, aged 76, Albert Einstein was rushed to...
psychologytoday.com
How Much Should I Meditate?
Many of us wonder how much we should meditate to reduce stress and optimize health and happiness. Science is giving some answers on the ideal meditation dose. A self-reflection exercise can guide you to run an experiment that will help identify your optimal dose. One of the most common questions...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Psychedelics and Meditation: Everything Is Consciousness
Research into psychedelics and meditation, the best tools we have to understand consciousness, suggests that everything is consciousness. Psychedelics and meditation help one's consciousness to "turn around" and experience itself, resulting in the mystical experience. The mystical experience is knowing your self, which is commonly reported as the experience of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
Albany Herald
Long Covid: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Imagine waking up one morning after recovering from Covid-19 to find that your coffee smells like unwashed socks, your eggs reek of feces and your orange juice tastes metallic. Oddly, that's a good thing: It's a sign you still have a working sense of smell -- even if it's miswired in your brain.
mamasmiles.com
Using Puzzles to Teach Children About the Human Body
These puzzles are truly jumbo! If you look at the photo at the top of this post, my 10-year-old is wearing this human heart puzzle as a dress. My kids enjoyed how quickly the puzzles came together; I think that will encourage them to build them over and over. Repetition helps a lot with subjects like anatomy, where there are a bunch of terms you need to memorize.
Slate
My Child’s Teacher Is Very Sick. What Should I Tell My Kid?
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My child...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It's official: Dogs can sniff out stress on humans' breath and sweat
Dogs do a lot for us. They sniff out diseases, lead those who are blind or visually impaired, and search for humans in disaster areas. And it would come as no surprise if we told you that they could detect stress through humans' sweat and breath, as well. A recent...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Your anesthesiologist cares for you
“It’s one of the hard things about anesthesiology. A window opens, you work like all get out, doing all sorts of things while the breeze blows in, then it’s shut again. Sometimes, you see your patient once more; sometimes, if things go awry, you might see them multiple times. Or your colleagues step in to help out if you are not there. Or the critical care or perioperative anesthesiologist work their magic for awhile. But basically, you welcome the orneriness in, and then, after the bustle and harumphing, you miss it.”
boxrox.com
Harvard Professor Debunks 2 Huge Exercise Myths
Watch this! A Harvard professor debunks exercise myths in less than 5 minutes. Daniel Lieberman is Edwin M. Lerner II Professor of Biological Sciences and a professor of the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University. Lieberman said he believes people are “exercised about exercise” and decided to debunk...
Comments / 0