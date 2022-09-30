Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
colemantoday.com
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
dmagazine.com
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Greenhouse in Cleburne
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Farming Greenhouse in Cleburne. Dallas-based vertical farming company Eden Green Technology has completed construction of its first vertical farming greenhouse, a 2-acre facility, in Cleburne. The facility uses vertical farming to reduce the space needed for urban farming. It will produce 1.8 million pounds of greens annually in a 62,500 square-foot growing space.
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0