Stereogum
The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Mary J. Blige has had so much drama in her life. If you didn’t know...
Stereogum
Drake Will Perform At The Apollo For SiriusXM
Drake is coming to perform at the famed Apollo Theater in New York. The show will go down on November 11 and is exclusive to SiriusXM. The rapper, who released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind in June, announced the performance on Monday afternoon via his Instagram. Both SiriusXM subscribers and non-subscribers can enter for a chance to see the show live — to win tickets, fans should scan this QR code until October 26 at 11 PM. This will be Drake’s first-ever time playing the Harlem theater.
Stereogum
Hear Origami Angel Go Hardcore On Another New Surprise EP
You weren’t ready for another surprise EP from Origami Angel, were you? On Friday, the cult-beloved emo duo came back with the surprise release re: turn, which was prettier and more acoustic-based than most of the band’s previous music. Today, they’ve followed that EP with another one called Depart — or, if you prefer, DEPART. This time around, Origami Angel are moving in a massively different direction. They’re going full hardcore.
Stereogum
Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform On Saturday Night Live Season 48 Premiere
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he performed a handful of tracks from his most recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He brought out featured guest Sampha to sing on “Father Time,” then did a rendition combining both “Rich Spirit” and “N95.”
Stereogum
Watch SNL Star Bowen Yang Join MUNA On “Silk Chiffon” In NYC
This past weekend, Saturday Night Live kicked off a whole new season, with Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. Since last season, the show has lost a whole mess of prominent cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. But SNL still has breakout star Bowen Yang, who’s now a lot more famous thanks to his appearances in the recent movies Fire Island and Bros. And last night, one night after the SNL season premiere, Yang hit another New York stage to rock out alongside MUNA.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Sorry Anywhere But Here
Sadness is around every corner on Anywhere But Here. Sorry’s magnetic and magnificent sophomore album turns the band’s twisted pop-rock gaze onto a singular focus: getting your heart ripped out of your chest. “I just did what everyone else did, I went a little mad,” the band’s Asha Lorenz slyly noted in some press materials about the past couple years. I don’t even want to pretend to know the specifics of what happened, but it’s clear that heartbreak is the name of the game. That manifests itself in songs which toggle between righteous anger, total despondency, and a blind hopefulness that scans more as naïve wishful thinking. There’s not much in the way of levity to be found on Anywhere But Here, but the overwhelming despair is in itself a kind of joke, a purging of emotions that feels as cathartic as it sounds catchy.
Stereogum
Courtney Marie Andrews – “Thinkin’ On You”
Courtney Marie Andrews is releasing her latest album, Loose Future, at the end of the week. She’s shared “Satellite,” the title track, and “These Are The Good Old Days” from it already — that last one made our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with one last single, the swelling “Thinkin’ On You.”
Stereogum
Watch King Princess Cover The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” With Julian Casablancas
Native New Yorker King Princess played Radio City Music Hall last night, and she busted out a local classic to mark the occasion. “We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” Mikaela Straus told the crowd. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!”
