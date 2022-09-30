ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Hawk Eye

Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, the high school athlete of the week

Burlington High School has had many great girls swimmers through the years. One look at the record board on the wall in the BHS pool reveals a long list of top-notch swimmers who have come through the program through the years. Yet it has been 14 years since Burlington last had a state qualifier in girls swimming. Brena Peterson qualified in one-meter diving that year. ...
FORT MADISON, IA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience

After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy