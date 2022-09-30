Read full article on original website
Related
Village Living
‘Sum of the parts’: Mountain Brook honored as top athletics program in state
Mountain Brook High School’s 179 state championship trophies are displayed at Spartan Arena. The school’s athletic program was ranked fifth in the nation during the 2021-22 school year. Many high school athletics programs are known for one successful sport, one dynasty. At Mountain Brook High School, that is...
Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, the high school athlete of the week
Burlington High School has had many great girls swimmers through the years. One look at the record board on the wall in the BHS pool reveals a long list of top-notch swimmers who have come through the program through the years. Yet it has been 14 years since Burlington last had a state qualifier in girls swimming. Brena Peterson qualified in one-meter diving that year. ...
Pine-Richland selects 6 for induction into athletics hall of fame
When Pine-Richland school officials took a pause in 2018 to mark the district’s 60th anniversary, thoughts turned to seeking ways to use that milestone to chronicle the achievement and legacy of some of its outstanding graduates. As part of that effort, the district created an athletic hall of fame...
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
Comments / 0