rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
kitco.com

Oil could slow declines as supply risks return to fore

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast...
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5. — OPEC+ has begun discussions about cutting oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to pressure crude prices. The size of the potential supply...
Reuters

BP layoffs at Ohio refinery after fire indicate prolonged shutdown

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BP Plc laid off most contractors at the approximately 160,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating that the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.
