rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
dronedj.com
After Baltic Sea gas leaks, unusual drone activity spotted near TotalEnergies oil field
As tensions around energy security in Europe mount, TotalEnergies says unusual drone activity has been observed close to an oil field that the French company operates in the Danish North Sea. The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, September 28, a day after three separate leaks were...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
rigzone.com
Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
kitco.com
Oil could slow declines as supply risks return to fore
Sept 30 (Reuters) - A recent oil price decline could slow in the last quarter of the year and into 2023 as focus shifts from concerns over a recessionary hit to demand to tightening global supply, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 42 economists and analysts forecast...
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5. — OPEC+ has begun discussions about cutting oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to pressure crude prices. The size of the potential supply...
Oil settles lower after hitting $90/bbl as OPEC+ considers output cut
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday in choppy trading, rising above $90 per barrel and then retreating as traders weighed a worsening economic outlook against potential OPEC+ output cuts next week.
BP layoffs at Ohio refinery after fire indicate prolonged shutdown
Sept 28 (Reuters) - BP Plc laid off most contractors at the approximately 160,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating that the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.
