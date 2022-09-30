If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO