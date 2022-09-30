Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson
The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Fans, social media reacts to Texas football’s win over WVU
Texas football got a big win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1. Head coach Steve Sarkisian got a convincing 38-20 win over head coach Neal Brown and West Virginia at home in a convincing fashion, which was the first win in Big 12 play for Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestreamable.com
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. When:...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
MySanAntonio
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
More clouds, but still cool the next few mornings
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue into next weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs
BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
cohaitungchi.com
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
Comments / 0