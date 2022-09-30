ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
atasteofkoko.com

19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX

Community Policy