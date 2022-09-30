Read full article on original website
Kennett tennis team advances to C1D1 District championship
The Kennett Lady Indians went up against Charleston in the first round of the Class 1 District 1 girl's tennis team district championship Tuesday. Beginning with doubles, the Indians swept through play in less than an hour to win every match, including three doubles matches and two singles matches. Kennett will compete against Willow Springs for the district championship at home tonight at 4 p.m.
Kennett tennis team advances to ‘the final showdown’ district finals
Five wins – three doubles and two singles – in just 53 minutes propelled the Kennett Lady Indians to a spot in the Class 1 District 1 championship. Going up against Charleston at the same time Dexter played Willow Springs to determine the contestants in the finals, Kennett shut out the Blue Jays to keep moving up the ladder to state.
High School soccer roundup, Oct. 4: Cape Central defeats Saxony Lutheran in 7-1 rout
Cape Central (14-1-1) upped its win streak to two with a 7-1 home win against Saxony Lutheran (7-7) on Tuesday. Cape Central got goals from six different players, including a brace from junior forward Preston Schlicting to go with his sole assist. The Tigers move on to play at 6:30...
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 1: Saxony Lutheran’s Hillin and Haley reign in district doubles play
Saxony Lutheran took part in the individual Class 1 District 2 tournaments on Saturday, with sophomores Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley taking first place on the doubles courts as a pair. The two defeated Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara with two 6-1 games to advance to the sectional...
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland
Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
Kennett volleyball wins in straight sets over NMCC
The Kennett Lady Indians volleyball team secured a straight sets victory over a short-handed New Madrid County Central Monday just days after tying with the Lady Eagles at the SEMO Conference Tournament. Led at the net by Elle Vancil, the middle hitter scored Kennett its first point in all three...
semoball.com
Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff
A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
Lady Bearcats sweep Doniphan on senior night
The Dexter volleyball team honored its four senior members Tuesday night — then celebrated with a victory. Seniors Rachel Cobb, Caitlin Giles, Carly Long and Molly Simmons were recognized before Tuesday’s match. Then after the celebration, Dexter got down to business and sent the seniors out with a final win on their home court, a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over Doniphan.
High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home
Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
Advance sweeps Bloomfield for 10th win on season
Advance - The Advance Hornets made quick work of Bloomfield Tuesday night as Alexis Hoffman stung the Wildcats for a game-high 15 kills to lead Advance to a straight-set win 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 at Advance High School. The Hornets came out on fire from the opening serve as outside hitter...
SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'
Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
Standard Democrat high school football stat leaders through Week 6
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
Elliott Shostak and Matt Chaney release book detailing history of SEMO Football
Two former members of the Southeast Missouri State football program teamed up to release a book detailing the program’s long history. Eliott Shostak and Matt Chaney’s book titled, “SEMO Football Player Stories And Program History,” released on Aug. 9. Shostak’s inspiration for the book was a...
Dexter senior defender back healthy and being a 'playmaker'
CARUTHERSVILLE – Earlier this football season when Dexter senior two-way starters Kaeden Kennedy and Logan Josupait were injured, you could feel the pain in first-year Bearcat coach Chad Jamerson’s voice when he would broach the subject. “Those are two young men that you are never going to be...
Talented seniors leading the way for Kelly softball
BENTON, Mo — Southeastern Missourians won’t find Leah Lambert throwing dinner rolls or ‘serving up all the fixin’s,’ but instead can catch the right fielder leading the Kelly Lady Hawks on the softball diamond this fall. Lambert is one of the team’s four seniors, along...
Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville
SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
Cloud throws gem as Tigers roll past Doniphan
NEELYVILLE – The Neelyville softball team continued their hot stretch as the postseason looms closer winning their sixth in a row with a 10-0 shutout win over Doniphan. The Tigers couldn't ask for a better pitching performance from Dixie Cloud as she allowed only two hits, both of which came in the first inning, and allowed only one other baserunner via a walk in the second. From there, Cloud retired 13 straight and recorded 10 strikeouts for the game.
