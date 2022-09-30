The Kennett Lady Indians went up against Charleston in the first round of the Class 1 District 1 girl's tennis team district championship Tuesday. Beginning with doubles, the Indians swept through play in less than an hour to win every match, including three doubles matches and two singles matches. Kennett will compete against Willow Springs for the district championship at home tonight at 4 p.m.

KENNETT, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO