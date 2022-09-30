Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather at OUTFest to support the LGBTQIA+ community
WEST CHESTER — Hundreds of Chester County residents gathered Saturday at the Chester County History Center for a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The event featured local elected officials, community leaders, and local advocates. The rally was held in response to the cancellation of a planned OUTFest street festival due to hate filled emails sent to West Chester Borough Council. The rally filled the History Center to capacity, causing some attendees to participate from outside.
Times 2022 election questionnaire: David Cunningham, 13th State House District
It is time again — for the fourth straight election cycle — for The Times election questionnaire for legislative candidates — your chance to get an unfiltered look at candidates’ views on various issues. The questions were sent out in September to both major parties in the county, asking them to be distributed to the individual campaigns. As always, the answers are not edited and run as submitted. They will be run in the order they are submitted and all that are sent in will be run in a timely fashion.
