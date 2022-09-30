ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ucdavis.edu

Aggies share their successes on campus and throughout the world

October 3, 2022 — UC Davis is committed to provide dynamic, diverse and transformative global experiences for all Aggies. Whether that’s through cross-cultural programs, international collaboration or on-campus support, the goal is to reach 100 percent of UC Davis students. During a Plugged in virtual event, students and...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Aggie Spirit Week Celebrates Alums-Turned-UC Davis Employees

One of the Cal Aggie Alumni Association’s newest networks will kick off Aggie Spirit Week by hosting a social for “one of the largest concentrations of Aggie alums out there — UC Davis employees!”. It is one of a variety of spirit week events mostly scheduled from...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve Expands

Nearly 500 acres of the California Coast Range’s signature oak woodlands and chaparral communities will be incorporated into the Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve under a transfer between the Land Trust of Napa County and the University of California, Davis. Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve is a premier destination for outdoor...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ucdavis.edu

Flu Shots: Get Vaccinated or Opt Out by Dec. 1

The University of California policy that requires all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 now also requires everyone either receive a flu shot or opt out by Dec. 1. The policy was updated this summer to cover both vaccines. “While the requirement applies to those who will be...
YOLO COUNTY, CA

