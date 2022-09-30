Thomas Rhett

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album

Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage

The 55-year Opry member is shocked to learn that she's appeared more than any other artist in the show's 97-year history: "I was blown away" Jeannie Seely can trace her first memories of the Grand Ole Opry back to when she was just 4 years old. Growing up in tiny Townville, Pennsylvania, she and her family would huddle around the radio on Saturday nights to listen to the popular show. She loved it so much that, during the week, she kept trying to dial it in on...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech

Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
Outsider.com

Kane Brown Reveals Duet That Was Originally Pitched to Jason Aldean

If you’ve listened to Kane Brown and Blake Shelton sing “Different Man,” you know that this collaboration sounds just right with the country music stars. But Brown claims that he envisioned recording the duet with another country music artist. So Jason Aldean, next time, return your messages. Brown revealed the detail last month while co-hosting Country Countdown USA.
