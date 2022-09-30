ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Obituaries
Burnet County, TX
Government
Marble Falls, TX
Health
City
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Spicewood, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Obituaries
Marble Falls, TX
Government
Marble Falls, TX
Society
County
Burnet County, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Sports Bar – Top 10 Bars near Downtown, 6th Street and more!

It’s game day, and you are scrambling to find the best sports bar in Austin. If you find yourself googling “Sports Bar Near Me” you are not alone! There are so many great options for sports bars in Austin whether you are looking for Downtown Austin, 6th Street, North Austin, or any other area in the Austin metroplex. They offer a variety of beverages including beers & cocktail drinks, as well as delicious foods including wings, nacho, burgers, etc. that are a must-have for a sports-watching party!
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cancer Research#Fire Marshal#Marble Falls Fire Rescue
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
atasteofkoko.com

19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
GEORGETOWN, TX
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
GEORGETOWN, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy