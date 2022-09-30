Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Plea deal reached in animal neglect case against Burnet County official
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall has accepted a plea deal after allegations his cattle were being mistreated and underfed. Commissioner Wall has agreed to sell the cattle that were seized by the county and to pay all expenses incurred while the cattle were under the care of the county.
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
fox7austin.com
Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle collides with deer on RM 1431
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
fox7austin.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
CBS Austin
Two people killed in a crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner citizens make ‘outcry’ against incoming coffee shop
Kempner City Council held a lively hearing on Tuesday, after citizens caught wind of a controversial business coming to town. Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson said the owners of Bohica Espresso, Phillip and Karen Crutchfield, first approached him in July. The couple opened their first location in Killeen and described their business on social media as “gourmet coffee with a flair.” Photos of the…
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebration in America Takes Place Right Here in Texas
If you're planning a trip to visit Fredericksburg for their world-famous Oktoberfest in America, make plans to spend some time checking out all that Fredericksburg has to offer. While Fredericksburg, Texas is located southeast of San Angelo, north of San Antonio, and a short drive West of Austin Texas. This scenic little town has a lot to offer.
lhindependent.com
Panthers pound Eagles, 70-10
So far, through the Panthers first two district games of the season, the new district looks a lot like the old one. After blowing out Tivy last week in the league opener by a 63-6 score at home, the Purple-and-Gold took its demolition act on the road with a 70-10 victory over Cedar Creek on Friday night at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium.
