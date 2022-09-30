ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Two people killed in a crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
LEANDER, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Kempner citizens make ‘outcry’ against incoming coffee shop

Kempner City Council held a lively hearing on Tuesday, after citizens caught wind of a controversial business coming to town. Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson said the owners of Bohica Espresso, Phillip and Karen Crutchfield, first approached him in July. The couple opened their first location in Killeen and described their business on social media as “gourmet coffee with a flair.” Photos of the…
KEMPNER, TX
lhindependent.com

Panthers pound Eagles, 70-10

So far, through the Panthers first two district games of the season, the new district looks a lot like the old one. After blowing out Tivy last week in the league opener by a 63-6 score at home, the Purple-and-Gold took its demolition act on the road with a 70-10 victory over Cedar Creek on Friday night at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium.
LIBERTY HILL, TX

