Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
French factory activity shrinks in Sept as energy prices weigh - PMI
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity contracted in September at the fastest pace since May 2020, a survey among purchasing managers showed on Monday, as high energy prices and global uncertainties weighed on order books.
Spain's factory activity shrinks for third straight month in September -PMI
MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Factory activity in Spain contracted in September for the third consecutive month as faltering demand and high inflation weighed, a survey showed on Monday.
Indigenous Ownership in Canadian Oil and Gas Takes Huge Step, But Emissions Cap Threatens Future Prosperity
A massive milestone has been reached in the growing trend of Indigenous people taking ownership of Canadian oil and gas projects. Twenty-three First Nations and Métis communities in northern Alberta are investing $1.1 billion to become part owners of seven Enbridge oil sands pipelines. It’s described as the largest energy-related Indigenous partnership transaction in North America, and the opportunities it creates can’t be overstated. “It’s going to allow us to send our kids to school. It’s going to allow us to send our people to treatment. It’s going to allow us to deal with the mental [health] crisis that we have in our communities, the anxiety of the young people. It’s going to allow us to improve the quality of life,” Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Analyst: Argentina's Shale Output to Stall Amid Bottlenecks
(Reuters) — Activity levels are at all-time highs in Argentina's prime oil and gas producing region, but equipment and transport bottlenecks are limiting its growth, an analyst said on Thursday at an energy conference. The Vaca Muerta shale region in the Neuquen province needs more drilling rigs, hydraulic fracturing...
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens
Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
DOF Subsea Nets U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work
Subsea services company DOF Subsea said Friday it had won multiple contracts in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company has received a contract award for the provision of services to "a major operator" in the Gulf of Mexico, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. Jones Act Compliant vessels...
