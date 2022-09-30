A massive milestone has been reached in the growing trend of Indigenous people taking ownership of Canadian oil and gas projects. Twenty-three First Nations and Métis communities in northern Alberta are investing $1.1 billion to become part owners of seven Enbridge oil sands pipelines. It’s described as the largest energy-related Indigenous partnership transaction in North America, and the opportunities it creates can’t be overstated. “It’s going to allow us to send our kids to school. It’s going to allow us to send our people to treatment. It’s going to allow us to deal with the mental [health] crisis that we have in our communities, the anxiety of the young people. It’s going to allow us to improve the quality of life,” Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais said during a press conference on Wednesday.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO