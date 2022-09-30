Read full article on original website
The Best Oktoberfest Celebration in America Takes Place Right Here in Texas
If you're planning a trip to visit Fredericksburg for their world-famous Oktoberfest in America, make plans to spend some time checking out all that Fredericksburg has to offer. While Fredericksburg, Texas is located southeast of San Angelo, north of San Antonio, and a short drive West of Austin Texas. This scenic little town has a lot to offer.
MySanAntonio
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
macaronikid.com
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas
Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
Eater
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ
Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
Austin school fails to meet standards during school safety audit
The Texas State School Safety Center has conducted at least 12 intruder detection audits in Austin ISD, but so far one school has failed to meet their standards.
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs
BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022
Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
P. Terry's serving up burgers, fries and more in Kyle's Dry River District
P. Terry's opened Sept. 28 at 18940 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy P. Terry's) P. Terry's newest location opened Sept. 28 in the Dry River District development, 18940 I-35, Kyle. This is the 28th location in Central Texas and fourth along the I-35 corridor from Austin to San Antonio. The chain...
