It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas

Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
Harry Styles Orders Barbecue in Austin From Stiles Switch BBQ

Mega-pop star Harry Styles is in the middle of a six-night concert residency in Austin, which means he, his band, and his crew will need to eat at several points. At least one of those meals came from Brentwood barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew today. Stiles posted an...
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
Carol Lennox

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
