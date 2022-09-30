Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
macaronikid.com
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
cohaitungchi.com
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs
BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebration in America Takes Place Right Here in Texas
If you're planning a trip to visit Fredericksburg for their world-famous Oktoberfest in America, make plans to spend some time checking out all that Fredericksburg has to offer. While Fredericksburg, Texas is located southeast of San Angelo, north of San Antonio, and a short drive West of Austin Texas. This scenic little town has a lot to offer.
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
fox7austin.com
Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle collides with deer on RM 1431
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
CBS Austin
Power restored to 2,600 Bluebonnet members after car crashes pole in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric said the power has been restored to 2,600 members after a car hit a power pole and caused an outage in east Travis County early Sunday morning. This happened near the intersection of SH 130 and Texas Highway 71 at around 4 a.m.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
More clouds, but still cool the next few mornings
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue into next weekend. -- Nick Bannin
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
P. Terry's serving up burgers, fries and more in Kyle's Dry River District
P. Terry's opened Sept. 28 at 18940 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy P. Terry's) P. Terry's newest location opened Sept. 28 in the Dry River District development, 18940 I-35, Kyle. This is the 28th location in Central Texas and fourth along the I-35 corridor from Austin to San Antonio. The chain...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
