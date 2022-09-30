ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6 #10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6 Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14 McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22 #8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6 Menard defeated Nueces Canyon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Week 6: Friday Football Fever scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – FINAL Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL Nacogdoches […]
TEXAS STATE
