High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 6 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Midland Greenwood defeated Lake View 31-6 #10 Wall defeated Mason 14-6 Eldorado defeated Water Valley 34-14 McCamey defeated Sterling City 39-22 #8 Irion County defeated Leakey 61-6 Menard defeated Nueces Canyon […]
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
Week 6: Friday Football Fever scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – FINAL Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL Nacogdoches […]
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Lubbock, South Plains high school football standings: Week 6
District 2-6A Team Overall District. Last week's results: Midland High, Odessa Permian, Midland Legacy, San Angelo Central, Odessa High and Frenship were open. Last week's results: Tascosa 36, Abilene High 14; Lubbock-Cooper 15, Coronado 14; Amarillo High 56, Caprock 20; Monterey was open. District 2-5A Division II. Team Overall District.
No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa runs away from Abilene High in District 2-5A Division I game
AMARILLO – Tayden Barnes ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa beat Abilene High 36-14 in a District 2-5A Division I football game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Barnes, who scored all four TDs in the first half, ran 74 yards for his first on the game’s second play from scrimmage. ...
