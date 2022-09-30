Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
fox7austin.com
Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle collides with deer on RM 1431
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
CBS Austin
Power restored to 2,600 Bluebonnet members after car crashes pole in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric said the power has been restored to 2,600 members after a car hit a power pole and caused an outage in east Travis County early Sunday morning. This happened near the intersection of SH 130 and Texas Highway 71 at around 4 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
fox7austin.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
dailytrib.com
‘Wax’ figures bring Burnet County history to life at old jail
Stop by the old Burnet County Jail for a “wax” museum treat and a bit of jailhouse stew. Members of the Bulldog Homeschoolers will be dressed as figures from the area’s past with tales to tell during this living history event set for four days in October. The first program is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
P. Terry's serving up burgers, fries and more in Kyle's Dry River District
P. Terry's opened Sept. 28 at 18940 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy P. Terry's) P. Terry's newest location opened Sept. 28 in the Dry River District development, 18940 I-35, Kyle. This is the 28th location in Central Texas and fourth along the I-35 corridor from Austin to San Antonio. The chain...
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs
BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
KWTX
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
KXAN
Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
One dead after vehicle collision on N Lamar
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on its Twitter account that one person died after an automobile collided with a pedestrian near North Lamar Blvd. and Beaver St. The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the patient. ATCEMS says to avoid the area while authorities investigate […]
CBS Austin
Two people killed in a crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Pocket at WCRAS
Five-year-old Pocket is a love bug looking for a home. Available for adoption at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Pocket loves playing with toys and could fit into so many homes, says the shelter. WCRAS recently put Pocket on its preventing euthanasia list.
Comments / 0