Marble Falls, TX

macaronikid.com

Parks in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill!

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

‘Wax’ figures bring Burnet County history to life at old jail

Stop by the old Burnet County Jail for a “wax” museum treat and a bit of jailhouse stew. Members of the Bulldog Homeschoolers will be dressed as figures from the area’s past with tales to tell during this living history event set for four days in October. The first program is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One dead after vehicle collision on N Lamar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS posted on its Twitter account that one person died after an automobile collided with a pedestrian near North Lamar Blvd. and Beaver St. The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the patient. ATCEMS says to avoid the area while authorities investigate […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people killed in a crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Pocket at WCRAS

Five-year-old Pocket is a love bug looking for a home. Available for adoption at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Pocket loves playing with toys and could fit into so many homes, says the shelter. WCRAS recently put Pocket on its preventing euthanasia list.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

