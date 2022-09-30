ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnet County, TX
Government
City
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Meadowlakes, TX
City
Bertram, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Granite Shoals, TX
County
Burnet County, TX
City
Cottonwood Shores, TX
City
Highland Haven, TX
atasteofkoko.com

21 Top Things To Do In Georgetown, Texas

Day trip to Georgetown, Texas, the “Red Poppy Capital of Texas” – just 25 minutes north of Austin (Round Rock is 10 minutes away and Salado is 30 minutes north) and is home to Southwestern University, a private liberal arts institution. The town square has been voted the most beautiful in the state and offers plenty of restaurants, boutiques, and events for residents and visitors alike.
GEORGETOWN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Water Recycling#Waste Collection#Water District#Water Contamination#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ellenburger San Saba#Trinity#Leigh Hanson Inc
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

New medical tech manufacturing facility opens in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A new state-of-the-art medical technology manufacturing facility has opened in Austin. Enovis Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new 40,000-square-foot center which complements the company's existing 75,000-square-foot facility. The center will employ an additional 100 team members to help support increased demand for reconstructive...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy