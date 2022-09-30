Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
fox7austin.com
Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
kut.org
Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns
Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
atasteofkoko.com
21 Top Things To Do In Georgetown, Texas
Day trip to Georgetown, Texas, the “Red Poppy Capital of Texas” – just 25 minutes north of Austin (Round Rock is 10 minutes away and Salado is 30 minutes north) and is home to Southwestern University, a private liberal arts institution. The town square has been voted the most beautiful in the state and offers plenty of restaurants, boutiques, and events for residents and visitors alike.
fox7austin.com
Man killed, woman injured after motorcycle collides with deer on RM 1431
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
KXAN
5 former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD, alleging abuse
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District and James Bowie High School theatre director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell, are facing a lawsuit from five former female students who said Cornwell was sexually inappropriate, emotionally abusive and provided drugs to a student, according to court documents. Cornwell,...
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
KHOU
Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital cleared with no injuries reported after response to shots-fired call
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders are starting to stand down after Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday afternoon reported a "critical incident" at 11113 Research Blvd. service road northbound, or Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital. The Austin Police Department responded after receiving a call about shots being fired in the...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
fox7austin.com
New medical tech manufacturing facility opens in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A new state-of-the-art medical technology manufacturing facility has opened in Austin. Enovis Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new 40,000-square-foot center which complements the company's existing 75,000-square-foot facility. The center will employ an additional 100 team members to help support increased demand for reconstructive...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
iheart.com
Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital
Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
West Virginia Dominated in Texas
Texas' big first half stuns Mountaineers as Longhorns cruise to a 38-20 victory
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
austin.com
This Central Texas Spot Will Make You Feel Like You’re In New England
The Fall season may be a short one here in Central Texas, but if you look hard enough, you can find it. And gorgeous fall foliage is closer than you think! We’re talking about Lost Maples State Natural Area. Forget New England, fall colors can be found at Lost...
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Longhorns QB Hudson Card Impresses in Career Night Against West Virginia
Longhorns backup quarterback Hudson Card is proving to be more than his title implies
