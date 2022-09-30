Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO