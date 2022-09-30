Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
KTBS
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected...
KTBS
Investment losses hit Louisiana pension system for a $1B loss as liability increases by $600M
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan's unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor's report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month that shows the total pension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
FL emergency responders are looking for shelter for people displaced by Ian
Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie addresses reporters on Oct. 3, 2022, at the state Emergency Operations Center, along with other agency heads, including Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. (far right) (Photo by Michael Moline/Florida Phoenix) State emergency responders are beginning the daunting task of finding temporary housing for people...
KTBS
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Comments / 0