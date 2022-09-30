ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery

(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
KTBS

FL emergency responders are looking for shelter for people displaced by Ian

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie addresses reporters on Oct. 3, 2022, at the state Emergency Operations Center, along with other agency heads, including Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. (far right) (Photo by Michael Moline/Florida Phoenix) State emergency responders are beginning the daunting task of finding temporary housing for people...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy