Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
Tinker Knight Boss Guide
In Shovel Knight Dig, if you survive the arduous trials Smeltworks has for you, you'll be rewarded with a battle against the fiery Tinker Knight. To defeat Tinker Knight you'll need to not only avoid his various attacks, but you'll also need to remain prepared to dodge what this stage's volatile terrain will throw at you.
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
Conellu Dolls
This page is part of IGN's Harvestella Wiki guide and contains everything you need to know about the collectibles known as Conellu Dolls, including what they are and how many of them are out there. This section of our Harvestella Wiki Guide will also include an interactive checklist to help you mark off each Conellu Doll you have found.
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 30-October 3
The pile of mysteries, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
Dazzle Beach
This Disney Dreamlight Valley location guide will detail everything you need to know about Dazzle Beach, including the critters and characters you'll find when exploring the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more. Dazzle Beach Overview. Looking for...
10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022
Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
Map and Location Guides
Need help locating a particular cooking ingredient or foraging material in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Our location guides will help you navigate every region and location that Dreamlight Valley has to offer, along with detailing all essential foraging materials, ingredients, fish, gems, and critters that can be found in each area.
Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Guide
Run a business stall to help Mondstadt's less fortunate with our Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event guide. Charity and Creativity is part of Of Ballads and Brews, the centerpiece of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Charity and Creativity, including the best way to get funds and which stratagems save you the most money in each cycle.
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
How Star Trek: Picard Created the USS Stargazer
Check out this exclusive clip from the brand new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD extra features. The piece digs into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the state-of-the-art starship from Season 2 that is captained by Cristobal "Chris" Rios (Santiago Cabrera). In the featurette, the team discusses...
How Trombone Champ Evolved from an Inside Joke to a Viral Success
Combine the dramatic story of Dark Souls (if it had baboons in it), the gameplay of Guitar Hero (if Guitar Hero was drunk, and played with a single button), the card collecting of The Witcher 3 (if the cards were chiefly of dead composers), and you might get a game akin to Trombone Champ. What began as just a single, funny idea from husband-and-wife development team Holy Wow Studios has become 2022’s most hilarious game, created with a simple philosophy: 'If it’s funny, it goes in.'
