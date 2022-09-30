Read full article on original website
Recruits react to Illinois win over Wisconsin
Illinois had a big win over conference for Wisconsin on Saturday. 247Sports spoke to several of their top recruits afterwards to get their thoughts on the Illini and their win.
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
wglt.org
Bloomington High School, District 87 induct 3 into their halls of fame
Bloomington High School and District 87 have inducted two graduates and a longtime educator into their halls of fame. T. Markus Funk and Anne Wylie-Weiher are the newest inductees into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, according to a district news release. Funk graduated from BHS in 1987 and...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign superintendent says next year’s school assignments still undecided
CHAMPAIGN — In December, the Unit 4 school board plans to vote on a new way to assign students to Champaign elementary schools. The Champaign Unit 4 School District began its school choice system in 1998 to help desegregate Champaign schools. Allowing families to rank choices for their preferred school hasn’t solved the issue of segregation, so the school board resolved two years ago to make changes to the choice system.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
One dead after bicycle crash on Illinois college campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered […]
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Dancing for the Stars” Brings out Crowd for Survivor Resource Center
Saturday night’s inaugural “Dancing for the Stars” for the Survivor Resource Center brought a great evening of entertainment to Danville’s Fischer Theater. Hannah Clingan and Hunter Lafave took the judges’ award for top performance, while Heather Pierce and Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr took the audience’s top spot. Other participating couples included Merrit Spicer and Police Chief Chris Yates, Andrea Troxel and Fire Chief Don McMasters, and Amanda Brown and Kris Bell.
Journal Review
Beef House Dinner Theatre presents fall comedy
COVINGTON — The Beef House Dinner Theatre announced its annual fall comedy is The Wild Women of Winedale. This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives — the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia — Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye.
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing. The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in […]
Police still searching for suspect in Champaign shooting death
Champaign police say McPhearson was sitting outside an apartment complex along Kirby Avenue.
