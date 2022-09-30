Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort...
Georgia deputy helps groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy helped a groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding by giving him a ride, officials say. According to WSB-TV, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday helped rescue a groom who crashed his car on the way to his wedding.
