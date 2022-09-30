Children from different socioeconomic backgrounds make different decisions when placed in the same risky situation, research finds. While psychologists have theorized that parents’ wealth and social status may influence their kids’ risk preferences, this study provides the first experimental evidence to support that assumption, says Peter Blake, a study coauthor and associate professor of psychology at Boston University. The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO