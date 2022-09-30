Read full article on original website
Related
Futurity
Risk-taking in kids varies by socioeconomic background
Children from different socioeconomic backgrounds make different decisions when placed in the same risky situation, research finds. While psychologists have theorized that parents’ wealth and social status may influence their kids’ risk preferences, this study provides the first experimental evidence to support that assumption, says Peter Blake, a study coauthor and associate professor of psychology at Boston University. The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Futurity
These chimps and gorillas have hung out for years
A long-term study reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas that persisted over years and across different contexts.
Futurity
Trans adults have 39% chance of disability by age 55
Transgender adults of any age are more susceptible to disability than those who are cisgender, research finds. The paper by Madeline Smith-Johnson, a doctoral student and graduate research assistant in the Rice University sociology department, appears in the journal Health Affairs. “I’m really interested in LGBTQ elders, and as I...
Comments / 0