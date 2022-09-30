ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
State
Washington State
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Pnw#Marketing Year#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Pnw Ag Network
eastidahonews.com

Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river

BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush

Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NEWStalk 870

Johnson: I’m A Fighter For Oregon Ag

This fall, voters in Oregon will select a new Governor. Betsy Johnson, a Central Oregon native, and longtime state lawmaker, said she’s an aggressive advocate for the farming community across the state. She says currently overregulation is one of the most pressing issues Oregon farmers are facing at the state level.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek

Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
IDAHO STATE
kezi.com

Access to health care threatened as Oregon hospitals lose money

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon’s health care system is nearing its breaking point as hospitals report record financial losses due to a variety of issues, the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems said. According to the OAHHS, almost two thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money and margins plummeted...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy