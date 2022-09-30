ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
philomathnews.com

Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek

Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock

Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Kate Brown
WWEEK

Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush

Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Oregon Ag#Natural Resource#Oregonians#The Pnw Ag Network
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

PNW 2021 Potato Value Comes In Just Under $2B

According to NASS, the value of all potatoes sold last year in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, totaled $1.92 billion. Washington's 2021 potato crop sod was valued at $666 million, down 5% from 2020. The marketing year average price for fall potatoes was $7.75 per cwt, up $0.19 from the previous year.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KVAL

Tune in October 4 to watch the live Governor's debate

For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women are vying for the state’s top political job, and all three are scheduled to appear in a debate on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on KVAL. Among the three candidates to debate are: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy