tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
Readers respond: Oregon voters aren’t drug policy experts
Oregon citizens, meaning well, voted for Ballot Measure 110, an experimental approach which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. It is the only state to do so. (“Oregon’s drug decriminalization effort sends fewer than 1% of people to treatment,” Sept. 25) The quandary is that...
Oregon voters want their next governor to fight inflation, but state’s tools are limited: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Inflation is among Oregon voters’ top issues ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election, with 92% ranking it “very” or “somewhat important” in deciding who to vote for, according to a new poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive. That puts inflation on par with homelessness and crime...
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
philomathnews.com
Poll: Oregon governor’s race a dead heat between Drazan, Kotek
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for...
Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock
Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: Oregon League of Women Voters shares ballot measure positions
SALEM, Ore. -- As a series of measures will be on all Oregon ballots for next month's general election, the League of Women Voters of Oregon (LWVOR) is sharing its positions about them this weekend. In its mailings it'll offer those positions in Spanish for the first time. LWVOR says...
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
opb.org
Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules with hardball tactics in Oregon Legislature, report suggests
A former state representative’s claims that Tina Kotek threatened professional consequences if he would not back a key bill are supported by evidence, an investigator has concluded. But according to a long-delayed draft investigative report, provided to OPB Friday, then-House Speaker Kotek’s conduct in that conversation with former state...
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
PNW 2021 Potato Value Comes In Just Under $2B
According to NASS, the value of all potatoes sold last year in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, totaled $1.92 billion. Washington's 2021 potato crop sod was valued at $666 million, down 5% from 2020. The marketing year average price for fall potatoes was $7.75 per cwt, up $0.19 from the previous year.
KVAL
Tune in October 4 to watch the live Governor's debate
For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women are vying for the state’s top political job, and all three are scheduled to appear in a debate on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on KVAL. Among the three candidates to debate are: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and...
See which Oregon ballot measures are drawing the most spending
Oregon unions and a coalition of religious groups spent big this summer to get ballot measures that would penalize lawmaker walkouts and increase gun control in front of voters in November. But spending by both campaigns has slowed considerably since their issues got on the ballot. Proponents of the gun...
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
