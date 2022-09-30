ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur

The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
BROOKLYN, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bipartisan calls for N.Y. to revamp mental health policies

NEW YORK -- There are bipartisan calls for the New York state legislature to revamp its mental health policies, including opening more psychiatric facilities."We have got to find better ways to house people who have mental illness," former governor David Paterson said."For those who have a propensity for violence, they should be institutionalized because they're a danger to the community," Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman said.Paterson, a Democrat, and Blakeman, a Republican, both said the lawmakers should make increasing mental health services a priority.Watch the entire discussion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday on CBS2 at 11:30 a.m. and catch exclusive content streaming on CBS News New York.
MENTAL HEALTH
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

