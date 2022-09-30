Read full article on original website
‘4-alarm blaze’: New York’s public health crises converge
A look inside the state health department’s battle against three simultaneous disease outbreaks
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
The Jewish Press
Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur
The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Bipartisan calls for N.Y. to revamp mental health policies
NEW YORK -- There are bipartisan calls for the New York state legislature to revamp its mental health policies, including opening more psychiatric facilities."We have got to find better ways to house people who have mental illness," former governor David Paterson said."For those who have a propensity for violence, they should be institutionalized because they're a danger to the community," Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman said.Paterson, a Democrat, and Blakeman, a Republican, both said the lawmakers should make increasing mental health services a priority.Watch the entire discussion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday on CBS2 at 11:30 a.m. and catch exclusive content streaming on CBS News New York.
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
wskg.org
New York State Democratic Party targets independent voters on abortion issue
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. But Zeldin has said he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws.
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Restore NY Comptroller’s oversight weakened by Cuomo (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul could exorcise another ghost of the Cuomo administration by enacting legislation restoring the New York state Comptroller’s oversight of certain state contracts over $50,000. In 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo began using the state budget to erode Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s power to approve SUNY and CUNY contracts....
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
