Read full article on original website
Related
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Claims of Self-Defense Arise in Deadly Sunday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Police are investigating claims that a deadly shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex this weekend was an act of self-defense. As previously reported by the Thread, the shooting occurred at River Road Apartments located on Jack Warner Parkway Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, commander of the VCU, said in a...
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Alabama Student Charged with Felony Assault for Head Stomp in Fight Between Fraternities
A University of Alabama student has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly stomped on another student's head during a fight between fraternities earlier this month. In court documents filed Friday, investigators with the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Tuscaloosa County Inmate Throws Urine, Spits on Detention Deputies
A Tuscaloosa County Jail inmate is facing new charges after allegedly throwing urine at a detention officer and spitting on another. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Wednesday, the incident occurred Sunday evening. The document said two deputies working as detention officers joined several others in an...
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer
Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
Northport Mayor Calls for Disaster Relief Donations for Hurricane Ian Victims
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has announced plans to collect disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane that is shaping up to be one of the strongest and deadliest in the state's history. According to a post from...
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
ALDOT To Close Lanes on I-20/59, McFarland Boulevard for Bridge Inspections
The Alabama Department of Transportation will close lanes on two of the busiest roads in the Tuscaloosa area Tuesday to inspect bridges damaged in separate incidents earlier this week. In a Friday press release, ALDOT said Covered Bridge on Interstate 20/59 West at Exit 86 was struck by the oversized...
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0