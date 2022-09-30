ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
