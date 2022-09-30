Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Fallout’s 25th anniversary: Fallout Shelter Update, Fallout 76 free play
To honor the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda announced a celebration that includes a new Fallout Shelter update and more. Created by Interplay Productions, the original Fallout launched on PC in October 1997. The series is best known for its first-person adventures, but initially made waves as an isometric RPG.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions
Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 release time: When does Overwatch 2 unlock in your country for PlayStation, Xbox & PC?
Overwatch 2 is finally ready to be unleashed to players across the world, so here’s when the upcoming multiplayer shooter releases in your country on different platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Blizzard Entertainment redefined multiplayer shooters with the original Overwatch in 2016. Evolving past more than just...
dexerto.com
Pokemon player discovers hilarious Sword & Shield trick to earn buckets of money
Pokemon Sword & Shield players need plenty of money to fund the Raid Den exploration that makes up the majority of post-game adventures, and a clever player has put a hilarious spin on a money-making Meowth trick. Grinding funds can be a real challenge in any Pokemon game, especially after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players
PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com
Red Dead Redemption 2 player begs Rockstar to help save 6,000 hours of Stadia progress
In light of the Google Stadia being shut down, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player is asking Rockstar to help him recover the almost 6,000 hours he has spent playing the game on the hardware. The Google Stadia is set to shut down in January 2023. The decision came due...
dexerto.com
Will Greninja return in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys? Ash’s final team rumors
Pokemon anime fans are speculating which Pokemon Ash will bring with him to the final Championship battle against Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and many hope to see the return of a Kalos favorite. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for the Pokemon World Coronation Series Tournament final battle, and many...
dexerto.com
Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?
Can you play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck? If you’re unsure whether Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer shooter will run on Valve’s handheld console, here’s everything you need to know. Overwatch 2 arrives on several platforms on October 4, as Blizzard Entertainment unleashes a new era for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Seagull argues Overwatch 2 is “not a real sequel” after playing final build early
Former Overwatch League pro and popular content creator Seagull has been hands on with the final release build of Overwatch 2 ahead of its October 4 launch. After coming to grips with it all, he now “confidently” believes the new release is “not a real sequel.”. When...
dexerto.com
How to complete Bytes Quests in Fortnite & unlock The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe styles
Bytes Quests have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so we’ve got details of all the challenges and how to complete them right here. As well as the usual weekly challenges and the story-related Paradise Quests, the current season of Fortnite also features a hidden set of challenges known as the Bytes Quests.
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros fans wish first movie poster was a playable game level
The first “beautiful” poster for the Super Mario Bros movie has stunned fans, with some wishing they could leap inside it and play it as a level in one of the games. The Mario franchise isn’t a stranger to the big screen. Back in 1993, Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played Mario and Luigi, respectively, in a bizarre, infamous live-action film. It was ripped apart by critics and grossed at least $4 million under its budget.
dexerto.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake reportedly in the works five years after original launch
Sony is reportedly working on a new version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, either a full-fledged remake or a simpler remaster, just five years on from the original release on the PlayStation 4. We now appear to be in the age of rapid remakes. Just nine years...
dexerto.com
Random Warzone loadout generator creates the perfect off-meta picks
If you’re looking to go off-meta for the final weeks of Warzone, before Warzone 2 releases, this random loadout generator is the perfect tool to help you pick random guns that you might not have used before. For the most part, Warzone players have always looked to follow the...
dexerto.com
Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2
The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?
Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch
A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact devs state no plans for more endgame content after Spiral Abyss
Genshin Impact developers have announced that endgame content similar to Spiral Abyss is not in development. Here’s what the developers had to say on this matter. Genshin Impact players have wanted HoYoverse to add more end-game content to the game since release, but so far, news on this eagerly requested feature has been rather scarce.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players
Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have...
dexerto.com
Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”
Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.
Comments / 0