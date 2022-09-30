ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Fallout’s 25th anniversary: Fallout Shelter Update, Fallout 76 free play

To honor the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda announced a celebration that includes a new Fallout Shelter update and more. Created by Interplay Productions, the original Fallout launched on PC in October 1997. The series is best known for its first-person adventures, but initially made waves as an isometric RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions

Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Video Game#Bethesda Softworks#Creation Club
dexerto.com

PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players

PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Will Greninja return in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys? Ash’s final team rumors

Pokemon anime fans are speculating which Pokemon Ash will bring with him to the final Championship battle against Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, and many hope to see the return of a Kalos favorite. Pokemon anime fans are preparing for the Pokemon World Coronation Series Tournament final battle, and many...
COMICS
dexerto.com

Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?

Can you play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck? If you’re unsure whether Blizzard Entertainment’s multiplayer shooter will run on Valve’s handheld console, here’s everything you need to know. Overwatch 2 arrives on several platforms on October 4, as Blizzard Entertainment unleashes a new era for...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
dexerto.com

Super Mario Bros fans wish first movie poster was a playable game level

The first “beautiful” poster for the Super Mario Bros movie has stunned fans, with some wishing they could leap inside it and play it as a level in one of the games. The Mario franchise isn’t a stranger to the big screen. Back in 1993, Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played Mario and Luigi, respectively, in a bizarre, infamous live-action film. It was ripped apart by critics and grossed at least $4 million under its budget.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Random Warzone loadout generator creates the perfect off-meta picks

If you’re looking to go off-meta for the final weeks of Warzone, before Warzone 2 releases, this random loadout generator is the perfect tool to help you pick random guns that you might not have used before. For the most part, Warzone players have always looked to follow the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2

The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?

Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch

A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact devs state no plans for more endgame content after Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact developers have announced that endgame content similar to Spiral Abyss is not in development. Here’s what the developers had to say on this matter. Genshin Impact players have wanted HoYoverse to add more end-game content to the game since release, but so far, news on this eagerly requested feature has been rather scarce.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 starting heroes: Full starting roster for new players

Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, a new Battle Pass, and so much more. But not all characters will be initially available. Here are all the starting heroes you can enjoy when starting Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2 bringing back the fast-paced first-person shooter many know and love, new heroes have...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Naruto 20th Anniversary remaster leaves nostalgic fans emotional in comments: “It’s beautiful”

Naruto is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and a video reanimating scenes from the original anime has fans around the world blown away in a mixture of nostalgia and awe. Many iconic animated TV shows from Japan are hitting new milestones. This includes the Naruto anime, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Naruto was released on October 3, 2002, and dramatically changed the anime fandoms around the world. Twenty years later, it is still pulling new viewers in with its emotional storyline and relatable characters.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy