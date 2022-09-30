ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget for Review and Approval; Comment Request; ARP-HCY State Coordinators Survey

federalregister.gov
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
food-safety.com

FDA Extends Infant Formula Enforcement Discretion with Guidance for Regulatory Compliance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a guidance announcing the agency’s plans to allow manufacturers who are producing infant formula under enforcement discretion to market products that may not currently comply with specific FDA requirements, while working toward meeting those requirements. The decision aims to stabilize the U.S. infant formula supply while providing manufacturers a pathway to ensuring their infant formula products are safe and quality.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Homeless Children#Department Of Education#Reginfo Gov#U S C 3506
aamc.org

AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline

The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beefmagazine.com

White House actions target livestock concentration

During a White House Competition Council meeting on Sept. 26, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is publishing a proposed rule updating the Packers and Stockyards Act including changes to contract formation in the livestock sector. USDA also announced $15 million to partner with state attorneys general on the enforcement of competition laws, such as the laws against price-fixing.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
docwirenews.com

Addressing Health Inequities with Prior Authorization

Providing equal access to quality care is the central tenet of health equity, a concept which has gained considerable traction in the last two years. The pandemic has highlighted numerous differences in the availability, utilization, and quality of healthcare services for underserved populations. Improving health equity is quickly becoming a...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Montanan

Yearly fraud and waste audit turns up unapproved wedding, misuse of state vehicle

A yearly report by the Montana Legislative Audit Division on waste, fraud and abuse within the state government saw an increased number of calls to the hotline and 15 instances of theft or suspect theft within Fiscal Year 2022, including one case in which employees of Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks threw a private party […] The post Yearly fraud and waste audit turns up unapproved wedding, misuse of state vehicle appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy