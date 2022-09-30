Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget for Review and Approval; Comment Request; ARP-HCY State Coordinators Survey

Read full article on original website
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
Supervisors OK New Transportation Guidelines for Housing Development
County supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to adopt a new transportation study guide that provides criteria for analyzing the transportation impacts of proposed developments in unincorporated areas — an effort to comply with state requirements to consider the number of vehicle miles projects might generate. The board cast its vote...
Federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers low-cost internet to eligible citizens
NAPSI -- A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19. And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
food-safety.com
FDA Extends Infant Formula Enforcement Discretion with Guidance for Regulatory Compliance
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a guidance announcing the agency’s plans to allow manufacturers who are producing infant formula under enforcement discretion to market products that may not currently comply with specific FDA requirements, while working toward meeting those requirements. The decision aims to stabilize the U.S. infant formula supply while providing manufacturers a pathway to ensuring their infant formula products are safe and quality.
aamc.org
AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline
The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
beefmagazine.com
White House actions target livestock concentration
During a White House Competition Council meeting on Sept. 26, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is publishing a proposed rule updating the Packers and Stockyards Act including changes to contract formation in the livestock sector. USDA also announced $15 million to partner with state attorneys general on the enforcement of competition laws, such as the laws against price-fixing.
rsvplive.ie
Thousands set to get double grant payment in December as well as €1,000 cash boost
Budget 2023 was announced earlier this week and there are a whole host of new measures aimed at easing the cost of living. These include electricity credits, social welfare bonuses and tax cuts. There have also been a number of measures put in place to help students. Minister Michael McGrath...
usethebitcoin.com
California Approved A Law That Allows Blockchain-based Delivery Of Vital Records
California just took a major step toward digital innovation as it approved a law that utilizes blockchain technology. The law significantly upgrades the delivery of vital records to Californians in a secure and efficient manner. Blockchain-Based Delivery Of Vital Records. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law California Senate Bill No....
docwirenews.com
Addressing Health Inequities with Prior Authorization
Providing equal access to quality care is the central tenet of health equity, a concept which has gained considerable traction in the last two years. The pandemic has highlighted numerous differences in the availability, utilization, and quality of healthcare services for underserved populations. Improving health equity is quickly becoming a...
aamc.org
MedPAC Meets to Discuss Add-On Payment to Safety-Net Providers and Telehealth
The Medicare Payment and Advisory Commission (MedPAC) met on Sep. 29 and 30 to discuss, among other items, a payment add-on to support providers that care for a disproportionate share of low-income beneficiaries as well as a mandated report on the expansion of telehealth. Add-on Payment. MedPAC staff continued its...
Yearly fraud and waste audit turns up unapproved wedding, misuse of state vehicle
A yearly report by the Montana Legislative Audit Division on waste, fraud and abuse within the state government saw an increased number of calls to the hotline and 15 instances of theft or suspect theft within Fiscal Year 2022, including one case in which employees of Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks threw a private party […] The post Yearly fraud and waste audit turns up unapproved wedding, misuse of state vehicle appeared first on Daily Montanan.
