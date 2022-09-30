Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Special Master Says Trump Should Give Names of Staffers Who Review Mar-a-Lago Docs to Him, Not the Government
Former President Donald Trump must disclose to a special master — but not to the U.S. Department of Justice — the names of his lawyers and staffers who will obtain access to the material seized during an FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, with Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie wrote in a protective order issued Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.
Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
CNET
Real ID: The Deadline to Update Your Driver's License Is Closer Than You Think
Beginning in May, if you're taking a domestic flight in the US and want to use your driver's license as identification, you'll have to show a Real ID-approved license to board the plane. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent...
Fearing Violations ‘Inadvertently or Otherwise,’ DOJ Wants to Force Trump Lawyers and Staffers to Sign Secrecy Agreements Before Viewing Mar-a-Lago Docs
The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a proposed judicial protective order — in essence, a secrecy pledge — for Donald Trump’s attorneys, their staff, and any associates who might be involved in a review of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. The document has...
Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation
Montana’s Supreme Court is giving the ACLU of Montana 20 days to file a response to the state’s request to strike down a lower court’s order that the health department needed to permit gender marker changes on birth certificates. In an appeal last week, the state disagreed with Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses’ order […] The post Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case
The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
DHS watchdog stands by call to relocate illegal immigrants from NM ICE facility with 'egregious' conditions
A new Department of Homeland Security watchdog report recommends that migrants be relocated from a New Mexico ICE facility after it found "egregious" conditions for detainees.
Supreme Court to hear case that could have massive impact on US water quality
The first case of the justices’ new term, landing just ahead of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary, will feature arguments about wetlands and when they can or cannot be regulated by the federal government.
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge Smacks Down Parts Special of Master’s Plan for Mar-a-Lago Documents, Extending Deadlines and Limiting Trump’s Disclosures
A federal judge overseeing a dispute over documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort has partially rejected a special master’s plan for a review of the material, including one that would have forced the former president to prove suggestions agents planted documents. U.S. District...
NBC12
Judge requests 30 days to review arguments in A.P. Hill monument case
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge on Thursday asked for 30 additional days to review the arguments in the A.P. Hill monument case. A.P. Hill, a general killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s north side.
beckersdental.com
ADA-supported mobile healthcare bill passes House, Senate
The Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for Health Care Act, or MOBILE Act, which gives community health centers more flexibility in using New Access Points grants for mobile health care units, passed in the House on Sept. 29. The bill was passed in the Senate on Sept....
Judge Rules Government Justified in Seizing Property from BH Box Holders
A federal judge ruled Thursday that the FBI's search and seizure of property from rented safe deposit boxes at a Beverly Hills private vaults company that allowed customers to remain anonymous was constitutional.
thenewscrypto.com
DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network
U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
SCOTUS Sackett case: Clean Water Act is on the chopping block
The Supreme Court kicks off its 2022 term on Monday with the highly anticipated argument in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Petitioners are seeking another blockbuster ruling ala West Virginia v. EPA that hamstrung EPA’s authority to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions from coal-fired power plants. The court’s embrace of the ill-defined “major questions doctrine” as the rationale for refusing to give any deference to EPA’s admittedly “plausible” interpretation of section 111 d of the Clean Air Act has raised the specter of the court’s conservative majority taking a sharp axe to any number of environmental regulations.
Congress needs to break the continuing pattern of inadequate EPA funding
The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) success in resisting years of reckless and drastic tea party and Trump administration proposals for steep funding cuts have distracted attention from the more mundane and ongoing problems from years of declining resources and stagnant funding. In 2021, EPA’s budget was scarcely half, in real dollars, what it had been 40 years ago — when the agency had far fewer responsibilities and almost no one understood the urgency of addressing climate change and promoting environmental justice. The Washington Post recently reported that a lack of resources is hampering EPA’s capacity “to inspect facilities, measure contamination, punish violators and write new rules to stem pollution and climate change.”
wealthinsidermag.com
U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI’s list of seized records is accurate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District...
Comments / 0