Education

State
Maryland State
POLITICO

Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.

Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation

Montana’s Supreme Court is giving the ACLU of Montana 20 days to file a response to the state’s request to strike down a lower court’s order that the health department needed to permit gender marker changes on birth certificates. In an appeal last week, the state disagreed with Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses’ order […] The post Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case

The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’

Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Education
beckersdental.com

ADA-supported mobile healthcare bill passes House, Senate

The Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for Health Care Act, or MOBILE Act, which gives community health centers more flexibility in using New Access Points grants for mobile health care units, passed in the House on Sept. 29. The bill was passed in the Senate on Sept....
U.S. POLITICS
thenewscrypto.com

DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network

U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington filed paperwork with the court. Harrington criticized Celsius’s timing for releasing the money. Resuming withdrawals is a top priority for Celsius, but the company may have to wait since the U.S. Trustee Program (which regulates the management of bankruptcy proceedings) has concerns. Celsius sought approval to release $225 million from its custody program and withhold accounts. A U.S. Trustee Program official from the Department of Justice is now pushing back against that demand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

SCOTUS Sackett case: Clean Water Act is on the chopping block

The Supreme Court kicks off its 2022 term on Monday with the highly anticipated argument in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Petitioners are seeking another blockbuster ruling ala West Virginia v. EPA that hamstrung EPA’s authority to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions from coal-fired power plants. The court’s embrace of the ill-defined “major questions doctrine” as the rationale for refusing to give any deference to EPA’s admittedly “plausible” interpretation of section 111 d of the Clean Air Act has raised the specter of the court’s conservative majority taking a sharp axe to any number of environmental regulations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Congress needs to break the continuing pattern of inadequate EPA funding

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) success in resisting years of reckless and drastic tea party and Trump administration proposals for steep funding cuts have distracted attention from the more mundane and ongoing problems from years of declining resources and stagnant funding. In 2021, EPA’s budget was scarcely half, in real dollars, what it had been 40 years ago — when the agency had far fewer responsibilities and almost no one understood the urgency of addressing climate change and promoting environmental justice. The Washington Post recently reported that a lack of resources is hampering EPA’s capacity “to inspect facilities, measure contamination, punish violators and write new rules to stem pollution and climate change.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

