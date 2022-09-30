Read full article on original website
Related
fintechmagazine.com
From bootstraps to jetpacks: fintech's top 10 founder-CEOs
We round up the Top 10 fintech founders who, having built their business from nothing, have then steered them through multi-billion dollar growth. It takes a completely different skill set to run a multi-billion dollar fintech than it does to make a startup successful. That’s why it’s all the more impressive when founder-CEOs remain at the helm, even after many years of growth.
Comments / 0