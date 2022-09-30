Read full article on original website
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom
Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document-digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special-master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Fearing Violations ‘Inadvertently or Otherwise,’ DOJ Wants to Force Trump Lawyers and Staffers to Sign Secrecy Agreements Before Viewing Mar-a-Lago Docs
The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a proposed judicial protective order — in essence, a secrecy pledge — for Donald Trump’s attorneys, their staff, and any associates who might be involved in a review of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. The document has...
West Virginia Attorney General urges Supreme Court to protect Sabbath in case
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case
The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Reviving 1975 Lawsuit, ACLU Asks Federal Judge to Halt ‘Deplorable and Barbaric’ Conditions in Los Angeles Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to stop a “crisis” inside Los Angeles jails, in which inmates are chained to benches or chairs for several days, left to defecate in garbage cans and given “untimely or no access to medical and mental health care.”
Vote-by-mail application process allowed to continue as Supreme Court appeal looms
A Chancery Court judge is allowing vote-by-mail applications to continue after recently ruling that a vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional. The decision has now been appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court, which will hear arguments Wednesday, Oct. 5. “Delaware voters are [despite arguments] adults fully capable of holding more than one...
Judge Smacks Down Parts Special of Master’s Plan for Mar-a-Lago Documents, Extending Deadlines and Limiting Trump’s Disclosures
A federal judge overseeing a dispute over documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort has partially rejected a special master’s plan for a review of the material, including one that would have forced the former president to prove suggestions agents planted documents. U.S. District...
‘Kraken’ Lawyers Who Sought to Reverse 2020 Election Results Evoke Martin Luther King Jr. in Sanctions Appeal Filing
The team of so-called “Kraken” lawyers behind efforts overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and keep Donald Trump in office has accused a federal judge in Michigan of targeting them for sanctions because of their political views. Attorneys Sidney Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson,...
Supreme Court to revisit whether Alabama Legislature violated Voting Rights Act
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan on Tuesday, a case over whether Alabama's 2021 congressional redistricting map violates the Voting Rights Act. A federal judge in January ordered the state to draw a new map that includes two majority-black districts, holding that the state's original...
MoneyGram Millions Have States Duking It Out at Supreme Court (1)
Delaware could see blow to third-largest source of budget revenue. Special master sided with other states, saying they should get share. Delaware is butting heads with 30 other states about which are the rightful recipients of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money sent through Delaware-based. MoneyGram. ,...
DOJ: $450,000 settlement a reminder that senior living communities must be accessible
A $450,000 settlement with an architectural firm that designs senior living communities should remind developers and architects of such properties that they must comply with federal laws that require the properties to be accessible for people with disabilities, the Justice Department said last week. The bathrooms, kitchens and other areas...
My Collected Supreme Court Commentary for the New Term
Tomorrow is the first Monday in October, which marks the start of the newest term at the Supreme Court. In the past few weeks, I've had various pieces of commentary on the Court that I thought I'd collect here. First, and perhaps best in my book, there are the first...
Department of Justice seeks expedited appeal of special master appointment from 11th Circuit
The DOJ is seeking an expedited appeal of the decision to appoint a special master to review documents taken by the FBI during its search of Mar-a-Lago.
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
