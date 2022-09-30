ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
WashingtonExaminer

DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case

The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS
Law & Crime

‘Kraken’ Lawyers Who Sought to Reverse 2020 Election Results Evoke Martin Luther King Jr. in Sanctions Appeal Filing

The team of so-called “Kraken” lawyers behind efforts overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome and keep Donald Trump in office has accused a federal judge in Michigan of targeting them for sanctions because of their political views. Attorneys Sidney Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson,...
MICHIGAN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

MoneyGram Millions Have States Duking It Out at Supreme Court (1)

Delaware could see blow to third-largest source of budget revenue. Special master sided with other states, saying they should get share. Delaware is butting heads with 30 other states about which are the rightful recipients of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money sent through Delaware-based. MoneyGram. ,...
DELAWARE STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

