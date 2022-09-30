After a rare week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a card topped by a strawweight clash. UFC Fight Night 211 now features 12 fights, with Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan at the top of the card. Both women successfully made weight, along with the remainder of the card that hit the scales. However, Jessica Penne succumbed to an illness unrelated to her weight cut, and her scheduled contest against Tabatha Ricci has been removed from the lineup.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO