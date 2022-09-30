ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Gizmodo

Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
MiddleEasy

Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout

Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
Yardbarker

UFC Fight Night 211 Weigh-in Results: Penne vs. Ricci Canceled

After a rare week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a card topped by a strawweight clash. UFC Fight Night 211 now features 12 fights, with Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan at the top of the card. Both women successfully made weight, along with the remainder of the card that hit the scales. However, Jessica Penne succumbed to an illness unrelated to her weight cut, and her scheduled contest against Tabatha Ricci has been removed from the lineup.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
mmanews.com

Sam Alvey Bemoans The “Fighter Safety” Era Of MMA

Recently cut former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has penned an article talking about the thing He would change about refereeing in the sport of MMA. Sam Alvey hadn’t won in 9 fights, or four years when released from the UFC roster. Known for his willingness to step up whenever he was needed, Alvey established himself as a favorite of UFC boss Dana White.
mmanews.com

Neil Magny Changes Course On Potential Khamzat Chimaev Bout

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is moving on from the idea of facing Khamzat Chimaev at 170lbs following Chimaev’s weight miss. Magny will face Daniel Rodriguez on October 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He returns following a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in June.
