Zion, IL

sequoitmedia.com

Can’t stop the Day train

Throughout this season, the main focal point of the Sequoits’ offense has been their dominant inside run; there is one particular player who has been leading the charge in the backfield. Junior running back Nick Day has managed to accumulate 84 carries, 619 yards and 11 touchdowns within only...
ANTIOCH, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
lakecountybanner.com

Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday

The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
northernstar.info

House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame

DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
DEKALB, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL

