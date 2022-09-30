Read full article on original website
sequoitmedia.com
Can’t stop the Day train
Throughout this season, the main focal point of the Sequoits’ offense has been their dominant inside run; there is one particular player who has been leading the charge in the backfield. Junior running back Nick Day has managed to accumulate 84 carries, 619 yards and 11 touchdowns within only...
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
lakecountybanner.com
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
northernstar.info
House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame
DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
